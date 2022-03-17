Caesars Sportsbook March Madness promo code slams down 4 specials

The Caesars Sportsbook March Madness promo code for the NCAA Tournament will bring new players access to four different specials as Round of 64 action rolls along. Whether it’s an $1,100 risk-free first bet special, free bet offers, or a pair of profit boosts, players can obtain significant value by betting college basketball with one of the best overall apps.

AMNYCZR is the Caesars Sportsbook March Madness promo code. It unlocks access to four different specials that help maximize wins and protect against losses.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYCZR SIGNUP BONUS $1,100

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

Those who lock in during the early rounds of the tournament could potentially score big, helping you forget about that bracket which is likely to bust. Below, we’ll cover all of the latest NCAA Tournament promos available with this Caesars Sportsbook March Madness promo code and take a look at how to get started.

Click here to lock in code AMNYCZR and grab intense across loaded slates of college basketball betting action.

Caesars Sportsbook March Madness Promo Code

The only competition that may be more stiff than what we’ll see unfold on the court this weekend is the one between the top legal online sportsbooks. The NCAA Tournament is one of the biggest sports betting events of the year. It’s estimated that over $3 billion will be wagered on the games in the coming weeks. With so much money on the line, apps like FanDuel, DraftKings, and Caesars will obviously want to expand their customers bases and take in as much of the action as possible. To do so, such apps roll out aggressive bonuses designed to bring in new players. In turn, prospective bettors can extract massive value from such offers.

For its part, the Caesars Sportsbook March Madness promo code stands up as one of the best overall offers, one that should be a must-get for players who in applicable markets who have yet to sign up.

How to Get the Caesars Sportsbook March Madness Promo Code

To begin betting, grab Caesars Sportsbook March Madness promo code AMNYCZR to get the process rolling. Doing so will provide direct access to an $1,100 risk-free bet. While that’s where this special maxes out, players can actually wager as little as $20 risk-free, meaning there’s no need to make a larger upfront deposit. It’s totally in the power of the player.

With the risk-free offer, let’s say bettor misses on their first wager. The app will refund bets in site credit, providing a second opportunity to jump into the mix and score a big payout.

To get started, click here . This will automatically activate the code.

. This will automatically activate the code. Complete the registration process.

Make a first deposit of at least $20 to bet risk-free.

Head to the promos tab, select the offer, and then use the bet insurance to get things started.

Grab other in app offers — more on this below.

New Jersey, New York, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arizona, and Colorado each offer these specials.

Boosts, Free Bets, and Other NCAA Tournament Specials

Be sure to check in with the promos tab after using Caesars Sportsbook March Madness promo code AMNYCZR to find all of the latest in-app specials. Inside, bettors will be able to score a special free bet bonus by betting the Ohio State vs. Loyola-Chicago matchup while also drawing a 64% profit boost and massive “Bet the Board” special that could unlock up to $3,000 in free bets.

Click here to lock in code AMNYCZR and grab intense across loaded slates of college basketball betting action.