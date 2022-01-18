Caesars Sportsbook NY promo runs back $3K+ free, jersey offer this week

The latest Caesars Sportsbook NY promo looks to continue the app’s hot start as one of the best New York online sports betting options this week. With NBA, NHL, and college hoops action holding things down until the NFL Divisional Playoffs this weekend, new players can sign up to get crazy value during a huge run of sports.

With huge free bets that unlock crazy value, Caesars Sportsbook NY once again offers a $300 registration deposit, a 100% deposit match, and the chance to bring in a free NBA jersey this week.

In the first week-plus since Caesars New York launched with the start of the state’s sports betting rollout, it has quickly established itself as one of the market’s elite apps. Aggressive advertising campaigns paired with what is, by far, the most bonus value offered to new players have catapulted the app into rarified air in the opening days. Its aggressive approach will remain in tact this week during a run filled with plenty of action before the NFL Playoffs resume Saturday.

Click here to get the latest Caesars Sportsbook NY promo to cash in on a $3,000 first deposit match and a $300 bonus at sign up this week.

Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Remain Aggressive

As a stand alone offer, the Caesars Sportsbook NY promo for new players presents eye-popping value, but when you run the offer against that of competitors, the bonuses become even more pronounced. While other apps have very good specials, including big risk-free bets and strong NFL odds offers, the Caesars New York bonus provides 3x the potential upside and the flexibility to distribute it across a variety of wagers on multiple sports. Meanwhile, the ability to play with a free $300 bonus simply for registering in some cases bests the total value of what’s served up by competing apps.

With New York sports betting on a fast and furious pace during the NFL Playoffs and run up to Super Bowl 56, Caesars will continue to run these specials in the coming days.

How to Sign Up For Caesars Sportsbook NY This Week

Those in New York who are looking to get started with Caesars Sportsbook NY can begin the sign up process by completing these quick and easy directions.

Click here or use any of the links and buttons in this article to lock in Caesars promo code AMNYEW. New players will not need to manually enter this code as the landing page will automatically track it to qualify for the best offers.

Complete the registration process to activate the $300 sign up bonus.

To receive the 100% deposit match, make a first bet of at least $10. Bettors can max out at $3,000.

Place wagers using the bonus and real-money deposit.

In-app Specials Currently Available

Beyond the Caesars Sportsbook NY promos, bettors can grab in-app specials such as a free NBA jersey offer. Now through the end of the month, those who opt-in and place $100+ in cumulative bets will score a $150 gift card to the NBA store. This credit can be used towards the purchase of a free jersey. Meanwhile, New York players can take advantage of handfuls of boosts across each sport in addition to a consistent stream of parlay bonuses, free bets, and other profit enhancement specials.

