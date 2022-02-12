Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code: Super Bowl 56 bonuses, free bets, deposit matches

Super Bowl 56 is here, and top New York online sportsbooks want to reward new users with huge bonuses. The Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code available ahead of the big game unlocks a $1,500 deposit match bonus for the Bengals vs Rams championship showdown. Download the Caesars Sportsbook NY app today, and you’ll have this Super Bowl bonus at your fingertips.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW YORK GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYCZR SIGNUP BONUS $1,500!

DEPOSIT MATCH! BET NOW

The Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code is offering a huge Super Bowl promo for prospective bettors. Make a first-time deposit of up to $1,500 using the bonus code AMNYCZR and get it matched with a free bet, along with other great odds boosts and player props for the big game on Sunday.

In terms of Super Bowl promos, this is the biggest offer available at online sportsbooks. A minimum deposit of $50 is required to qualify for the free bet, but users can go all the way up to the full $1,500. With all this bonus money available, new users will be able to take advantage of their amazing features.

Click here to get the Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code AMNYCZR and unlock a huge bonus for Super Bowl 56.

Sign-Up With the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code

Register with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR and activate this Rams vs Bengals bonus:

Click right here to kickstart the registration process and get in ahead of kickoff.

to kickstart the registration process and get in ahead of kickoff. Follow the prompts to complete the registration process.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of at least $50.

Start betting on Bengals vs Rams with this Super Bowl bonus.

The Caesars Sportsbook New York app has been available to download since January 8 for Empire State bettors. Caesars has dominated the NY sports betting handle over its first month. Sports bettors in Arizona, Colorado, New Jersey, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Louisiana, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia can also download the mobile app on the Apple Store and Google Store. It figures to land as one of the best overall Super Bowl betting sites and top Rams-Bengals betting apps ahead of kickoff.

Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code Unlocks Super Bowl Bonus

Not only will prospective bettors be able to get their deposit match bonus of up to $1,500, but they’ll also now have access to all the other great features that will make betting on Super Bowl 56 that much better. That includes the Caesars exclusive odds boosts. These are regular odds that are enhanced for all bettors to make a few extra coins.

Here are some of the best available Super Bowl odds boosts for Bengals-Rams:

Tee Higgins & Cam Akers Each to Score a TD (boosted to +375)

Cooper Kupp Over 2.5 TDs (boosted to +1400)

Stafford & Burrow Each Complete a Pass Over 39.5 Yards (boosted to +275)

Bengals to Score Exactly 20 Points (boosted to +1100)

Up to $616 in Additional Super Bowl Free Bets

Bettors will also be able to take advantage of two different specials ahead of the Super Bowl that could unload additional bonus cash into accounts. Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code AMNYCZR will also direct access to the a player props special and a same game parlay special. Those who wager on at least 10 different player props and get seven right will receive a $56 bonus while those who hit on a same game parlay will receive an additional free bet based on the amount wager. Bets of $10 or more with +1000 odds or longer will turnaround a $56 payout, while bets of $100 or more will net a $560 free bet.

Click here to get the Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code AMNYCZR and unlock a huge bonus for Super Bowl 56.