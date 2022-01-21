Caesars Sportsbook NY promo updates to $1,500 first deposit match

Caesars Sportsbook NY has switched up its new player offer, putting an end Friday afternoon to the special it ran throughout the first two weeks following its entrance into the New York sports betting market. Its initial offering will now cross over into an updated special.

Moving forward, the new Caesars Sportsbook NY promo will be replaced with a full deposit match good up to $1,500 when players deposit at least $50 into a new account.

While the new offer, which comes after some pushback regarding the mechanics of its previous bonus, represents less upside than the first special out of the gate, the Caesars app still provides prospective New York players with a new user bonus that exceeds the offers given by many of its main competitors.

Below, we will run through the entirety of these changes, while highlighting the new player bonus along with the other in-app offers available throughout the weekend.

Updated Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo

Friday brings about an updated Caesars Sportsbook NY promo moving forward for players signing up in the New York market. With this new offer, bettors will still be able to sign up and grab exceedingly high bonus value with a $1,500 first deposit match. A full 100% deposit match means that new players will simply be able to begin the wagering experience with double their initial investment.

For instance, let’s say a new player sign up with the new Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code and proceeds to make a $100 first deposit. Within 48 hours of that deposit, Caesars will issue a $100 match that can be used on future bets. If a player were to deposit $1,200, then that amount would be matched within the same timeframe.

It’s worth noting that rival apps offer lower up front commitments to deliver bonuses, but the ceiling on this particular offer far exceeds those specials. Whereas a $10 wager may return the shot at a $200 site bonus, bettors who max out this offer will run back more than 7x upside. Also noteworthy is that the Caesars Sportsbook NY promo still exceeds specials offered in other states, which max out with a $1,001 first bet match.

That said, if bettors would rather jump into the mix with a smaller wager (under $50), they are free to do so, but they will not eligible for the match bonus.

How the New Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Stacks Up

Ultimately, a deposit match of this level stands up favorably when it comes to NY sports betting app bonuses. For instance, the overall flexibility and upside exceeds that of a risk-free first bet. The latter offer will only issue a site credit on a losing wager, while the straight deposit match can potentially accompany winning opening wagers. That presents a Caesars Sportsbook player in New York with more potential upside.

Other In-App Offers

Caesars Sportsbook New York will continue to run other aggressive in-app offers over the weekend. Grab over 50 odds boosts, profit boosts, a free NBA jersey special, and risk-free same game parlay specials for NFL Divisional Round action.

