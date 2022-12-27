Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo: final week to lock in bonus before betting launch

The Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo secures a one-of-a-kind double bonus for all pre-registrants before the state’s online sports betting launch this week. Caesars has made it impressively easy to unlock this promotion ahead of that New Year’s Day kick-off.

By clicking one of this page’s links and entering promo code, early sign-ups lock up this two-pronged reward. The Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo guarantees a $100 pool of bet credits and a chance for free Cleveland Cavaliers tickets.

No other sportsbook has produced a pre-registration bonus for Ohioans like Caesars Sportsbook. The bonus bets portion has been done, but the chance at free Cavs tickets is completely unique. It stands to reason a large chunk of the Ohio population would be thrilled to win free Cavaliers tickets right now. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is typically sold out, which makes sense with the Cavs having the league’s most home wins. It would certainly be a good time to get great seats at one of the team’s upcoming home games.

Earn Unique Double Bonus with Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo

If getting something for nothing doesn’t turn your head, how about potentially two things for nothing? That’s what early sign-ups at Caesars Sportsbook Ohio could enjoy with this page’s help. Ohio residents can click any link and enter promo code to activate this two-pronged pre-registration offer.

The first part of this offer promises each pre-registrant will collect $100 in site credit on launch day. That $100 serves as bonus bets with no limitations regarding wager type or sporting market. Any profits you earn will become yours to keep or repurpose throughout the sportsbook. Additionally, this promotion gains you entry into a drawing for free Cleveland Cavaliers tickets. Only a limited number of entries will win those tickets, but it adds a nice extra layer of excitement here.

Pre-Regs Can Secure Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo in Minutes

Caesars worked hard to ensure that this Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo was as easy to claim as it is valuable to own. The pre-registration process itself will, therefore, take only a few minutes with these four steps:

Firstly, pre-registrants should click here and input promo code to initiate the offer.

and input promo code to initiate the offer. Secondly, the sign-up will need to actually create their new Caesars account. To clarify, they will need to input their name, address, date of birth, email, etc.

Thirdly, during the January 1 launch, login to your account to access your $100 reward.

Lastly, lock in your $100 worth of free wagers in any sports with any bet types.

Updated Super Bowl Odds Promise Dramatic NFL Stretch Run

This page’s Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo is a great way to get your start at Caesars. At the very least, you’ll pick up $100 in bet credits just for creating your account. There will be infinite ways to invest that money, but the NFL is certainly one market that will command attention. American bettors love the NFL and Ohio features two of the league’s 32 teams. Ohio’s sports betting laws allow residents to wager on all aspects of in-state teams’ games, too.

The Cincinnati Bengals are one team that has seen its Super Bowl odds greatly improve over the last several weeks. The Bengals have won seven straight games, a streak one greater than Buffalo and one fewer than San Francisco. As you might expect, those three teams have three of the best odds to win this season’s Super Bowl. Here are the top teams’ odds currently at Caesars Sportsbook:

Buffalo +350

Philadelphia +500

Kansas City +500

San Francisco +550

Cincinnati +700

