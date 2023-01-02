Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo: Grab last-minute $1,500 Bengals-Bills insurance

It’s only the second day of sports betting in Ohio. A new Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo is available to use for Monday Night Football, or any other game on Monday night.

The sports schedule is busy to start the new year. On Monday Night Football, the Bengals will be at home against the Bills. There are also several college football bowl games, and the Cavaliers are playing the Bulls. Caesars is providing customers with many other bonuses and boosts after the welcome bonus.

Bet Up to $1,500 with the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo

Anyone in Ohio at least 21 years old can use the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo offer. Follow our guide to create an account with the best welcome bonus.

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo for Bills vs. Bengals

The Bills are favored by 2.5 points on Monday night. Right now, they have the best odds to win the Super Bowl. But it was the Bengals who made it out of the AFC last season, and they are on a roll. Cincinnati has won their last seven games.

Customers of Caesars Sportsbook have access to many odds boosts for the matchup.

Tee Higgins to score the first TD on MNF (+750)

Joe Mixon over 99.5 rushing + receiving yards and a TD (+325)

Josh Allen and Joe Burrow each pass for over 274.5 yards (+230)

Stefon Diggs records over 99.5 receiving yards and a TD (+400)

Dawson Knox over 49.5 receiving yards and Gabriel Davis records a TD (+650)

Special Offers for Cavaliers Fans

Go to the promotions page to find special bonuses for the Cavaliers. You can get a 100% profit boost for their game on Monday night against the Bulls. They beat Chicago by one-point last Saturday, and are favored by four points on Monday.

Also, you can opt-in for a double-digit win offer. Every time the Cavaliers win by 10 or more points, you will get $5 in bet credits. Other promos are available for chances to win tickets to Cavs games.

Use the Caesars app to place live wagers during the game and prop bets on your favorite players, such as Donovan Mitchell. Similar betting options can be found for other sports, including golf, hockey, soccer, tennis, baseball, and many more.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.