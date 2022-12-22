Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo: sign up before Jan. 1 go-live date for top offer

Some of Ohio’s top sanctioned sportsbooks are promising impressive pre-registration bonuses, but none quite like the one from Caesars. That Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo combines a generous sum of house money with a unique shot at free basketball tickets.

Ohioans looking to collect this must-have offer can enter the special promotional code AMNYTIX via any of this page’s links. Consequently, the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo reserves $100 of free bets and could result in free Cleveland Cavaliers tickets.

There are some other top sportsbooks that are offering pre-registrants house money for the New Year’s Day launch. However, you’d be hard-pressed to find one promising entry into a drawing for free Cavs tickets. The Cleveland Cavaliers are the league’s best home team, already with 16 wins at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. This page’s promotion could see you catching an important upcoming home game from some of the arena’s most enviable seats.

To claim this Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo using our exclusive AMNYTIX code and secure the above double bonus, click here.

Lucky Pre-Regs Will Earn $100 and Free Tix from Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo

Ohio will launch its online sports betting platform on January 1, meaning pre-registration bonuses will soon cease to exist. However, there is still a little time to claim a unique Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo that doubly thanks pre-registrants. It’s first reward is entry into a drawing for free Cleveland Cavaliers tickets. Of course, not everyone will win those tickets. But, those who do will get to see a home game in quality seats in a sold-out arena. The Cavaliers are currently just one game out of the East’s top spot. Therefore, every upcoming game will be both exciting and meaningful for the young team.

The second part of this promotion is one that will speak to every Ohio resident. After all, Caesars Sportsbook is also promising $100 worth of free bets to all early sign-ups. That money will populate in the pre-reg’s account when they log in on New Year’s Day. The free bets have no restrictions regarding sporting markets or wagers types. Thus, the player will have the best chance possible to turn that free bank into a nice chunk of change. In other words, use our special code AMNYTIX today, before this promotion disappears at Ohio’s launch.

Unlock Two-Pronged Bonus in Four Simple Steps

Caesars wanted to ensure that this Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo was as easy as possible for Ohio residents to secure. Therefore, the sign-up and bonus acquisition processes here are straightforward and simple. As a matter of fact, you can achieve your double bonus in minutes with these steps:

Firstly, click here and input code AMNYTIX as needed to activate the promotion.

and input code AMNYTIX as needed to activate the promotion. Secondly, create your first-time Caesars account by entering all necessary data fields. For example, you will need to give your full name, home address, birthdate, etc. They are certainly required to prove your eligibility and create your original account.

Thirdly, when New Year’s Day arrives, login to your account and claim your $100 bonus.

Lastly, wager your $100 worth of free bets however you wish, keeping any profits you earn.

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo First of Many Pre-Regs Can Achieve

This page’s promotion is certainly a generous one with no inherent user risk involved. However, it’s not the only gift Caesars patrons receive. In fact, this Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo is just the first of many free offers you can claim as a patron. Caesars runs a variety of other daily offers for its users under the Promos tab in the app. Members will find deposit matches, parlay insurances, profit boosts, risk-free wagers, and more under that tab.

To clarify what these promotions will look like come launch day, here are some currently running in other states where Caesars is active:

33% College Basketball Parlay Profit Boost.

25% NFL TNF Same Game Parlay Boost.

33% NFL Parlay Boost for Week 16.

22% Casino Deposit Match up to $100.

