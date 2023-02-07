Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo: The Super Bowl 57 is now here

Whether you’re backing the Chiefs or Eagles next Sunday, our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo allows Buckeye State bettors to place a $1,500 bet on Caesars for Super Bowl LVII.

Activate our Caesars Ohio Sportsbook promo to unlock a $1,500 bet on Caesars. First-time Ohio bettors can place a cash wager worth up to $1,500 on any eligible Super Bowl betting market and receive a fully-refunded bet credit after a loss.

As we enter Super Bowl week, the Eagles are still 1.5-point favorites on Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under is also at 50 points despite Kansas City and Philadelphia finishing first and third in points per game this season, respectively. No matter what big game prop intrigues you, Caesars allows you to place a four-digit wager and walk out with a do-over in case things go south.

Click here to trigger our Caesars Ohio promo code AMNY1BET and tackle Chiefs-Eagles with a $1,500 first bet on Caesars.

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Delivers $1.5K Super Bowl Bet on Caesars

Ohio bettors now have 1,500 to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook. Our code AMNY1BET lets eligible Ohioans wager on Chiefs-Eagles with a $1,500 bet on Caesars. That means any loss will return a fully-refunded bet credit, meaning no one should leave empty-handed on Super Sunday.

Caesars has often offered first bets on the house for new customers. For instance, first-time users in other Caesars-eligible states will earn a $1,250 bet on the house after registration. However, Ohio bettors can bet $1,500 cash on the big game and receive a standard cash payout after a win or a bet credit do-over following a loss.

Enabling Our Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo

It’s easy to get swept up in the Super Bowl festivities, especially if you have a significant rooting interest in Kansas City or Philadelphia. That’s why we recommend taking a few moments now to lock up this welcome offer on Caesars Sportsbook. Otherwise, you’ll risk missing your chance to place four digits on the game without sweating a loss.

Here’s how new Ohio bettors can secure Caesars’ latest welcome offer before Super Bowl LVII kicks off next Sunday:

Click here to trigger our Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo.

Fill out each piece of necessary account information.

Complete registration by allowing Caesars to conduct a quick geolocation verification.

Deposit enough cash to cover your upcoming wager.

Place up to $1,500 on any eligible Super Bowl LVII betting market.

Receive a bet credit worth your original stake (max. $1,500) after a loss.

A first bet on Caesars that settles as a win will return a complete cash payout instead of a bet credit.

Super Bowl LVII Daily Flash Boosts

Caesars always features intriguing odds boosts for new and existing customers, especially for the NFL. Every day leading up to the Chiefs-Eagles, Caesars releases daily flash boosts for Super Bowl LVII. Every bettor is allowed to bet up to $100 on each boost, which expires just a few hours after release.

Here are Sunday’s daily flash boosts that expire at 5:10 pm EST:

Chiefs and Eagles each punt their first offensive drives (+300)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling first Chiefs touchdown scorer (+850)

Tackle Super Bowl LVII with a $1,500 bet on Caesars after utilizing our Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo here.

Caesars Ohio OH only. 21+ Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1BET SIGN-UP BONUS $1,500!

BET ON CAESARS CLAIM NOW!

OH only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.