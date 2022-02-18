Caesars Sportsbook promo code: huge 100% deposit match all weekend long

The sports calendar thunders ahead to the second half of the month and Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR will continue to unlock aggressive bonuses throughout busy slates of basketball, hockey, and more. Even though football season has come and gone, the sports action won’t stop and neither will the first-rate bonuses available with the Caesars app.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYCZR SIGNUP BONUS $1,500!

DEPOSIT MATCH! BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR will continue to offer a $1,500 first deposit match throughout the remainder of February. New players can sign up and make a deposit of at least $50 to turn around a 100% full match to use on NHL, NBA, college basketball, or soccer wagers.

This weekend marks the first without any football whatsoever since August, but there’s still plenty of games to wager and win on. Whether it’s the 19 total NHL regular season games over the weekend, dozens upon dozens of important college basketball games, soccer, or the NBA All-Star Game, there will be various odds boosts, enhanced payouts, and free bet specials on tap.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to get started, make a deposit, and grab a 100% full bonus.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code to Close Out Month

More than 50 odds boosts other in-app specials are available, but all new players who make a first deposit of at least $50 will receive a 100% deposit match to get things started. Those who fund a new account with anywhere between a $50 and $1,500 deposit will receive a full bonus in the equivalent amount. This match will essentially convey as a free bet, which means it can be used on any market to score a cash payout.

As for other offers available with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR, bettors will be able to get player and game prop boosts on leagues like NHL, NASCAR, NBA, NCAA Basketball, and more.

In-App Specials This Weekend

For instance, on Friday, players will be able to use the Friday Double to, you guessed it, double profits on a select NHL game. For instance, if a player wins $25 on the game, they will instead win $50 thanks to this full profit boost.

That special gives way to the $3 3-Pointers bonus for those who place a $50+ point spread wager on the Michigan State vs. Illinois Big Ten showdown. Such players will receive a free bet equal to $3 for every 3-pointer made by the team wagered. In other words, let’s say a bettor backs the Spartans. If Michigan State hits nine three-pointers, then a player will receive a $27 free bet on top of any potential cash winnings on the initial point spread wager.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNYCZR

The Caesars Sportsbook app is available in New Jersey, New York, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Colorado, Louisiana, Arizona, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan. Here’s how to get started and score the full deposit match bonus.

Click here to register. You will be taken to a state selection dropdown.

to register. You will be taken to a state selection dropdown. Select one of the states listed above to register. Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR will automatically activate.

Make a first deposit of at least $10 to wager and a first deposit of at least $50 to trigger the bet match.

Receive the bonus and bet on any game market, game prop, or player prop market available. Remember, be sure to check out the promos tab for all current sportsbook player specials.