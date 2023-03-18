Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,250 bet on Caesars tonight

Saturday night’s sports slate is loaded and our Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer will unlock the largest first bet on any sportsbook. You can get your first wager of up to $1,250 backed by Caesars. If the bet loses, you’ll get a second chance via a refund in bonus bets. Players in Maryland, Massachusetts, and Ohio can use our links below to sign up for an even larger $1,500 first bet on Caesars.

New players who register for an account with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL will receive a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. You’ll either earn cash winnings with a winning bet or a refund in bonus bets with a losing one.

The great thing about this offer from Caesars Sportsbook is that it can be applied to any game in any sports league. That means you can choose any game in the NCAA Tournament, NBA, NHL, or another sports league. It’s also important to note that all bet types are available as part of this offer.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL for a $1,250 first bet on Caesars tonight. If you’re in Ohio, click here for a $1,500 bet on Caesars. If you are in Massachusetts, click here to get a $1,500 bet on Caesars.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNYFULL Unlocks $1,250 Bet On Caesars Tonight

Caesars Sportsbook’s new user offer is the most lucrative one available in legal online sports betting. While some other sportsbooks will offer up to $1,000 in bonus bets for a losing wager, Caesars has raised the bar by offering up to $1,250 back in second-chance bets to any new user whose first cash bet loses.

If, for example, you choose to bet the full $1,250 on UCLA to beat Northwestern, you could earn a nice cash profit with a win, in addition to getting back your first bet. However, if your bet on UCLA settles as a loss, you won’t be left empty-handed. In that case, you’d receive $1,250 back in bonus bets to use on another game in the tournament or in any other sports league.

How to Sign Up with Our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

If you want to secure a $1,250 first bet on any game taking place tonight, you’ll need to sign up for an account with Caesars Sportsbook via the links on this page. Here’s how to get in on tonight’s action:

Click here to sign up with Caesars.

to sign up with Caesars. Enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.

Fill out the required information sections.

Choose any of the available deposit methods.

Add $10+ to your account.

Wager up to $1,250 on any betting market in any game.

In the event that your first cash bet wins, you’ll secure a cash profit and Caesars will return your initial cash wager. However, if your bet loses, you will get back up to $1,250 in bonus bets for use on other betting markets.

Massive Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook has a list of nearly 50 odds boosts available for this weekend’s action. This includes the NBA, NHL, NCAA Tournament and much more. Here are some of the best boosts available for tonight’s action:

Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis & Kyle Kuzma Each Over 19.5 Points (+250)

Stephen Curry Over 29.5 Points & Draymond Green Over 7.5 Assists (+375)

DeMar DeRozan Over 24.5 Points & Zach LaVine Over 3.5 Made 3-Pt FGs (+450)

Timo Meier Scores Goal & Records Assist (+500)

Flames, Blackhawks & Islanders All Win (+525)

Xavier, Marquette, UConn & Creighton All Win (+700)

Click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL for a $1,250 first bet on Caesars tonight. In Ohio? Click here for a $1,500 bet on Caesars. If you are in Massachusetts, click here to secure a $1,500 bet on Caesars.

MA only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum additional Bonus Bet of $1,500. Bonus Bet must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support.