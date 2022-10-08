Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,250 first bet for CFB, MLB, NFL

A jam-packed weekend of college football, MLB playoff, and NFL Week 5 action is here and you can lock in a first bet of up to $1,250 with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL. The links on this page will take you to the promotional offer, which also includes a bundle of Caesars Rewards perks.

Caesars Sportsbook Get 1000 REWARD CREDITS + 1000 TIER CREDITS GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

BET NOW

Prospective bettors who click on any of the links on this page and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL will secure a fully-insured first bet of up to $1,250. This promo also includes 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits for the Caesars Rewards program.

Given the loaded sports schedule, any bettor interested in wagering on sports this weekend will have plenty of opportunities to do so. College football and the MLB Playoffs lead the way on Saturday before the NFL kicks off on Sunday.

Click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNYFULL Unlocks Massive First Bet Offer

Caesars Sportsbook’s new user promo brings more value to the table than any other offer currently available in legal online sports betting. Players in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Kansas, Arizona, and more can “Go Full Caesar” with a first bet up to $1,250 on the sportsbook. This essentially means that if your first cash wager loses, Caesars will issue a free bet token to use on another game, regardless of the sport, league, or odds.

Players will also get 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits for the Caesars Rewards program. Tier Credits unlock higher tiers of offers, while Reward Credits are a redeemable currency you can use to acquire experiences at Caesars hotels and resorts.

How to Sign Up with Our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

If you want to “Go Full Caesar” with this new user promo, you will need to register for an account with our Caesars promo code. Complete these steps to get started with a new account:

Click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.

and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL. Fill out the registration fields with information needed to confirm your identity.

Accept the geolocation confirmation to ensure you’re in a state with legal online sports betting.

Choose any of the available deposit methods and make a $10+ initial deposit.

Navigate to the game of your choice.

Wager up to $1,250 on Caesars.

If your first cash wager wins, you will secure a cash profit and your stake back. However, Caesars will issue a free bet token of the same value as your first stake if your bet loses.

Great In-App Promos

Caesars Sportsbook has a number of great promos available to all customers across a number of sports and leagues. This includes three NFL-based promos and one for college football. The college football promo includes a 33% parlay boost token. Bettors who wager on any Saturday college football game will receive a 33% profit boost on their qualifying parlay.

On the NFL side of things, bettors can get their own 33% profit boost on any qualifying NFL parlay consisting of Week 5 markets. There’s also a 25% first TD scorer profit boost available to all players who place a qualifying wager on the market. Finally, bettors can opt-into the SGP Club, which will pay out a $10 free bet to any bettor who wagers $50 or more cumulatively on NFL Week 5 same game parlays.

Lock in a first bet of up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits when you use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL and click here.