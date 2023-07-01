Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,250 first bet to kick off July

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Go big on the action this weekend with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer. Bettors can start off with a massive first bet on any game while simultaneously locking in long-term membership perks.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL is the easiest way to unlock a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 Tier Credits, and 1,000 Reward Credits this weekend. This offer is known as the “Full Caesar” promotion.

Although bettors can use this $1,250 first bet on any sport, we expect to see a lot of interest in MLB this weekend. There are a ton of options as every team is in action today.

Caesars Sportsbook is raising the bar for new bettors with this multi-functional promo. Instead of starting off with one sportsbook bonus, bettors can start off with short-term and long-term membership benefits. Here’s a deeper dive into the details behind this offer.

Click here, choose the correct state, and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to get a $1,250 first bet and other offers.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: $1,250 MLB Bet, Other Offers

There are three key aspects to the “Full Caesar” promo, but let’s start with the $1,250 first bet. New players who sign up with this Caesars Sportsbook promo can place a real money wager on any game this weekend. That first bet will be backed up by up to $1,250 in bonus bets if it loses.

In terms of long-term membership perks, that’s where Tier Credits and Reward Credits come into play. Tier Credits are directly related to a player’s membership status. Meanwhile, Reward Credits are redeemable for offers on hotels, dining, and other unique entertainment experiences..

Activating This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Remember, this offer is only for first-time depositors on Caesars Sportsbook. For a detailed breakdown of the registration process, refer to the steps below:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Choose the state you are located in and apply promo code AMNYFULL to begin.

Create a new account and make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,250 first bet on any game this weekend. Any losses will be offset with bonus bets.

Earn 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits as well.

Other Ways to Win This Weekend

There are tons of different ways to bet on Caesars Sportsbook this weekend. The daily odds boosts are among the best of the best. There are dozens of options for bettors to choose from on MLB, soccer, golf, and much more. Not to mention, there are ongoing promos available in the promotions page in the app. These could include profit boosts, same game parlay boosts, and other options. Make sure to download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app and check out the odds boosts and promotions page.

Click here, choose the correct state, and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to get a $1,250 first bet and other offers.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.®️ Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.