Caesars Sportsbook promo code activates $1,500 deposit match this week

The sports calendar continues on this week with a ton of NBA, NHL, and college basketball games and our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR unlocks an incredible deposit match promo. This offer comes at a 100% match rate with a maximum deposit match of $1,500 available to all new users.

New users who register via any of the links on this page and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR will get a $1,500 deposit match. This is an incredible offer that allows bettors to double their initial account balance.

There is no shortage of NBA, NHL, and college basketball games on tap for this week. In fact, those aren’t the only leagues with games on the docket. Caesars Sportsbook has an incredible variety of games and sports to wager on, including the Olympics.

Get a $1,500 deposit match when you click on your state in the list above and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR .

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNYCZR Activates $1,500 Deposit Match

One of the most popular new user promos prior to Super Bowl 56 was the $1,500 deposit match from Caesars Sportsbook. While other sportsbooks pulled their new user promos after the game ended, Caesars Sportsbook has opted to keep this unbelievable offer going.

Prospective bettors who click on their state in the list above or below and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR can get a massive deposit match of up to $1,500. This deposit match comes at a 100% rate, which means Caesars will issue a deposit match at a dollar-for-dollar rate. There is no other deposit match promo available in legal online sports betting that offers a dollar-for-dollar match with a $1,500 cap.

This Week’s Promos

There are two great promos available for this week’s action. Let’s take a closer look at each.

Same Game Parlay Insurance

Any Caesars Sportsbook user can get a Free Bet of up to $50 if their same game parlay bet on the Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers loses. To qualify, the same game parlay must consist of four or more legs with minimum odds of +400. If the bettor’s same game parlay loses, Caesars Sportsbook will issue a Free Bet of up to $50.

Cover Cash Wednesdays

Two New York teams will go head-to-head on the NBA court on Wednesday. Bettors who wager $50 or more on a point spread bet in the game between the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks will get a $5 Free Bet for every point their team covers the spread by. Keep in mind that this promo will pay out a maximum Free Bet of $75.

How to Register with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNYCZR

Prospective bettors interested in securing a $1,500 deposit match must sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account. Here’s how to register for an account:

Click on your state in the list above or below and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR.

Complete the registration process.

Use any of the safe funding methods to make your first deposit.

Caesars Sportsbook will match any new user’s first deposit with up to $1,500 in site credit. Bettors can effectively double their initial account balance with this promo. This offer is available in multiple states, including New York, New Jersey, Colorado, and Arizona.

Click on your state in the list below and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to get a $1,500 deposit match.