Caesars Sportsbook promo code nails down $1,500 risk-free wager this week

With the help of a new Caesars Sportsbook promo code, the app fully protects first bets throughout a busy week loaded with NHL Playoffs, NBA Finals, and MLB regular season action.

Sign-ups initiate the activation of that risk-free $1,500 first bet with the help of Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15. The simple sign-up process ending with this bonus’ obtainment starts by clicking any link on this page.

Caesars Sportsbook upped its zero-risk offer in alignment with the onset of the NBA Finals last week. That latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code gifts the $1,500 no-worry wager valid on any sport on the Caesars app. That means the NBA Finals, NHL Playoffs, and MLB and MLS regular seasons are all in play, for starters. With any bet type also permitted, bettors wield all the power here when locking in that important first bet.

New Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks Improved $1,500 Worry-Free Wager

The NBA and NHL seasons continue toward their finishes, soon to leave us awaiting football season’s busy sports schedule. In anticipation of that slower slate, Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 provides a splash wager on any games currently on-tap. By employing that code, new members obtain a $1,500 risk-free first wager valid on any part of any game you choose.

This fully-insured bet combines immense upside with ultimate control. You pick the bet type and sporting market you believe gives you the best shot at a massive payday. Additionally, if you lose that bet, Caesars Sportsbook refunds your loss with up to $1,500 in bonus money. In other words, your misstep is absolved and you are free to pick again without penalty.

With all that freedom, however, you will like your odds to indeed win that initial play. Those who do enjoy an added bonus, as they receive their earnings as cash. To clarify, those winnings are the player’s straightaway. They can pull it from the account or bet it further, however they elect to handle things. There are no other requirements like a playthrough that must be satisfied to truly make the money yours.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code’s Activation Guide

If you are searching for any red flags surrounding this deal, they most certainly do not center around the sign-up process itself. After all, Caesars made the registration process quick, easy, and painless. The guide below walks candidates through the four steps in only minutes:

Firstly, click here to create a new Caesars account and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15.

After that, finish the sign-up process by inputting all necessary information as requested by Caesars Sportsbook. This simply means data such as your full name, home address, and date of birth.

Thirdly, use any available secure method to deposit money into your newly created account. Your deposit will need to cover the amount for which you wish to make your worry-free first bet.

Finally, select and submit your initial wager, protected by Caesars Sportsbook with up to $1,500 in bonus funds.

Valid residents of AZ, WV, CO, VA, IA, TN, IL, NY, IN, NJ, LA, and MI may participate.

After Registration, Collect These Other Caesars Bonuses

That important bet, unlocked via Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15, gets you started at Caesars in an ideal fashion. Yet, it’s certainly not the last nice thing Caesars promises its patrons. Once a member, you will also gain access to countless other bonus offers housed under the Promos and Boosts tabs. In those spots on the app, you will find other risk-free bets, odds boosts, profit boosts, and deposit matches.

You can opt into and use any that catch your eye. These change and expire day-to-day, making it worthwhile to check in regularly. Here are some of the offers waiting for anyone who joins today:

Game of the Week – collect up to $30 in slots bonus money playing Scratch Volcano Eruption.

Table Bonus Build-Up – deposit $60 and earn a $15 table games bonus.

Lucky Game 7 – bet on a potential Game 7 of the NBA Finals for a chance at a $50 free bet.

Finals for a chance at a $50 free bet. Lucky Game 7 – bet on any NHL Game 7s, earning a $50 free bet if that game produces 7+ goals.

17 odds boosts available today under the Boosts tab spread across four different sports.

