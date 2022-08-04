Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,500 risk-free for NFL preseason, MLB schedule

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is going big for MLB and golf in August. Plenty of bettors are ready for tonight’s NFL preseason opener, and given bonuses will be in play for Jaguars-Raiders, too, now is a great time to jump in.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 is the easiest way to grab a $1,500 risk-free bet all week long. Anyone who claims this offer will have insurance on their first wager. Any potential losses will be refunded in the form of a free bet. That means new players will have two chances to win.

Caesars Sportsbook has a huge reach and massive new-user promos like this are a big reason why. This is one easy way to start things off on the right foot. Here’s a closer look at the details behind this offer, including the necessary steps to claim this risk-free bet.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 to unlock a $1,500 risk-free bet to use on MLB, golf, and other sports this week.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks $1,500 Risk-Free Bet

Risk-free bets are fairly standard offers at most sportsbooks. The difference with this Caesars Sportsbook promo code lies in its potential value. While other sportsbooks will offer risk-free bets that cap out at $1,000, this offer is raising the bar to $1,500.

It’s worth it to clarify that players don’t need to place a wager of $1,500 to get this first-bet insurance. Rather, new players can decide how much they want to place on this initial risk-free wager.

Caesars Sportsbook is raising the bar for bettors this week. There are plenty of options on the board that will allow new players to start off hot. Don’t miss out on this massive offer.

How to Score This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Follow the steps below to sign up and claim this $1,500 risk-free bet today. It only takes a few minutes to get started:

Click here and use promo code AMNY15 to unlock this offer.

and use promo code AMNY15 to unlock this offer. After redirecting to a landing page, input basic information to create an account.

Make a cash deposit using any of the available banking methods.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,500 risk-free bet on MLB, golf, or any other event this week.

Betting on the Wyndham Championship

Although August is typically a slower month for sports, there are plenty of big events on the schedule. The PGA Tour has been in the news for a variety of reasons lately. Here are a few odds boosts for the Wyndham Championship at Caesars Sportsbook:

Brian Harman Tournament Winner: +4000

Russell Henley, Harold Varner III & Justin Rose All Make Cut: +175

Scott Stallings Top 20 Finish (Ties Are Losses): +245

Kevin Streelman Top 20 Finish (Ties Are Losses): +290

Shane Lowry & Harris English Each Record Top 20 Finish (Ties Are Losses): +850

Webb Simpson, Adam Scott or Kevin Kisner Tournament Winner: +1000

Joohyung Kim Tournament Winner: +3500

Jason Day 1st Round Leader (Ties Are Losses): +7500

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 to unlock a $1,500 risk-free bet to use on MLB, golf, and other sports this week.