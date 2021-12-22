Here’s the best Caesars Sportsbook promo code for Christmas week

Christmas week rolls ahead and the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code unlocks an assortment of holiday gifts for its players. From mid-week all the way through Sunday NFL Week 16 action, both new and current users can take advantage of bet matches, free bets, odds boosts, and special merchandise offers.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF delivers direct access to a $1,001 first bet match, free NBA merchandise, and plenty of odds boosts on NFL Week 16, bowl games, and more.

Typically, basketball fans are treated with a full day of NBA Christmas Day games, and while that will once again be the case this year, the schedule is also filled with plenty of NFL action.

The week kicks off with college football bowl games and a Thursday Night Football matchup between the 49ers and Titans, but football fans will also get two special Christmas Day games featuring Browns-Packers and Colts-Cardinals. Whether bettors are looking to wager on Christmas Day or jump in ahead of time, there’s huge value on the board throughout the holiday week.

Use the links on this page and Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF to grab all of the special holiday bonuses this week.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Christmas Week

A busy run of sports betting means plenty of ways to wager and win in-app this week, and Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF will bring direct access to all of the best offers. Begin the action with a first bet match worth up to $1,001. Bet on any college football, NBA, NFL, or college basketball this week and receive a bonus cash match on the first wager. This bonus can be turned around and used for plays on upcoming games this week and weekend.

Meanwhile, Caesars continues its popular free NBA jersey bonus, an offer that simply rewards users for doing what they would otherwise do — bet on sports. Those who opt-in on this bonus and make $100 worth of wagers on NBA games will receive via email a special gift card code which can be used to purchase a free jersey or other official league merchandise.

Other Caesars Sportsbook Promos for Xmas Week

The above specials are the headline deals, but there also remains a variety of other offers worth checking out in the coming days. Between now and Christmas Day, lock in a daily bowl boost that delivers a 50% profit boost on college football bowl action. Exclusive to the Wednesday schedule, “Parlay Diem” gives bettors a risk-free parlay on 3+ leg parlays with minimum odds of +300, up to $25.

And special to the NFL Week Thursday Night Football matchup between the 49ers and Titans, bettors can check out “First Half Feast” to earn free bets if and when the team backed scores during first half action. These are just some of the specials to pair up with daily NBA, NFL, and college football boosts.

Of note, all of these specials can be had when using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF.

Get the App for the Holidays

Getting set up and locked in with the app is quick and easy for those in New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Colorado, Arizona, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan. For those in the Empire State, Caesars will soon launch as a top NY sports betting app.

Click the links above or below before making at least $10 qualifying deposit. Then, place a first bet to receive a bonus match and using the rest of the available boosts and specials.