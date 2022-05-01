Caesars Sportsbook promo code unlocks $100 bonus on a $20 deposit today

It’s going to be a busy Sunday in sports and the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is giving bettors a head start. This is an exclusive offer on a guaranteed deposit bonus.

This offer gives new users the chance to turn a $20 deposit into a $100 bonus. Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYSPR to qualify for this 5x deposit bonus. New players can grab this deposit bonus in addition to a handful of odds boosts on everything from the NBA to MLB.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, NJ, IL, VA, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYSPR SIGNUP BONUS DEPOSIT $20, GET $100

DEPOSIT BONUS BET NOW

This $100 bonus will give new users a jump on the action. Instead of starting off with a large initial deposit, players can put in $20 and receive $100 in bonus cash instantly. This extra bonus cash can be used on a wide variety of markets, including NBA, MLB, NHL, soccer, and more.

This Caesars Sportsbook promo code is an easy way for new users to add to their starting bankrolls. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this offer.

Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYSPR to get a $100 bonus on a $20 deposit. Click here to get started with this can’t-miss offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks $100 Bonus

There is no need to mess around with this Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Other sportsbooks will offer boosted odds on games or risk-free bets, but this promo is a guaranteed $100 bonus. And remember, all it takes is a $20 deposit to unlock this offer.

Sign up, make the qualifying deposit, and start placing bets on anything and everything. There are two NBA playoff games on Sunday followed up by two more on Monday.

As for MLB, there are plenty of games to choose from each and every day. Not to mention, the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs are about to start. In other words, there are plenty of options for players who take advantage of this Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Other Ways to Bet With This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

This Caesars Sportsbook promo code will provide users with a security blanket of $100. From there, bettors can start betting on anything. We recommend taking a look at the daily odds boosts. There are upwards of 40+ boosts on some days. Check back every morning for the best and latest odds boosts.

Here are a few of our favorite soccer boosts this weekend:

Leicester, Chelsea & Arsenal All Win: +2300

Roma, Barcelona & Philadelphia Union All Win: +500

Downloading the App

It doesn’t take long to sign up, make a deposit, and start betting with this Caesars Sportsbook promo code. New players can download the app by following the steps below:

Click here or on any of the links on this page and input promo code AMNYSPR to get started.

or on any of the links on this page and input promo code AMNYSPR to get started. After creating an account, make a deposit of $20 or more to earn a $100 bonus.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook app to any iOS or Android device.

Start betting on NBA, MLB, NHL, soccer, tennis, golf, MMA, and much more with this bonus credit.

Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYSPR to get a $100 bonus on a $20 deposit. Click here to get started with this can’t-miss offer.