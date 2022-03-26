Caesars Sportsbook promo code offers Elite 8 $200 bonus if point is scored

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is rolling out in time for the Elite Eight games this weekend and it provides a guaranteed bonus for new bettors. There are four games on the schedule for Saturday and Sunday, all of which can become winners.

New players can choose from one of two options with this Caesars Sportsbook promo code. The first is a $200 bonus that bettors can lock in with a $20 bet on any March Madness game with promo code AMNYCZRMAR2. The second is a $1,100 risk-free bet that players can choose by inputting promo code AMNYCZR.

Who are you taking this weekend? Kansas is the only No. 1 seed left in the NCAA Tournament, but the darling of March Madness is indisputable. The Saint Peter’s Peacocks are taking the country by storm as the first 15 seed to ever make the Elite Eight. This Caesars Sportsbook promo code unlocks a guaranteed way to win on the Peacocks.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Provides $200 Bonus

This bet $20, get $200 offer is a no-brainer. Anyone who places a $20 wager on any NCAA Tournament team will automatically win a $200 bonus with this Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on whether or not you win this bonus. Simply placing the bet will be enough to lock in $200 in bonuses.

Of course, players who pick a winner will be able to win extra with this Caesars Sportsbook promo code. It’s impossible to lose with this offer.

Grab a $1,100 Risk-Free Bet With This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

New players who are looking to go bigger than $200 in bonuses can look no further than this $1,100 risk-free bet. While the bet $20, get $200 offer is a guarantee, this risk-free bet carries a higher potential value. Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to lock in this $1,100 risk-free bet.

It’s worth mentioning that new bettors don’t need to place a $1,100 bet with this offer, but this Caesars Sportsbook promo code will cover any losses up to that number.

Players who win will take home the cash with no questions asked. Anyone who loses on that wager will receive a free bet in the amount they lost. Essentially, this is a second-chance for bettors.

Downloading the App

Let’s take a closer look at how new users can redeem this Caesars Sportsbook promo code. It only takes a few minutes to get started. Follow the walkthrough below to get in on the action:

Download the Caesars Sportsbook app.

Place your first wager on any Elite Eight game on Saturday or Sunday.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZRMAR2 to bet $20 and get $200 in bonuses guaranteed. Click here and use promo code AMNYCZR for a $1,100 risk-free bet instead.