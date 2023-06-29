Caesars Sportsbook promo code: First bet scores up to $1,250 for MLB

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer is raising the bar for baseball bettors right now. Start the weekend off with a bang by taking advantage of this new offer. Let’s take a closer look at this exclusive promotion.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL will automatically unlock the “Full Caesar” promotion. This offer comes with a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 Tier Credits, and 1,000 Reward Credits.

This trio of bonuses will set up new users with short-term and long-term membership benefits. Instead of starting bettors off with one bonus, this offer will set up players in the long term. No other sportsbook can match that.

Caesars Sportsbook is changing the game when it comes to new player promos. This offer is available for any MLB game this week and Thursday will be a full day of baseball.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Activates the “Full Caesar”

This Caesars Sportsbook promo is the key to unlocking this trio of bonuses. First off, every new player will start out with a $1,250 first bet to use on any game this weekend.

Place a real money wager on MLB, golf, tennis, soccer, WNBA, or any other sport. Anyone who loses on that wager will receive a dollar-for-dollar match in bonus bets. Think of this as a second chance to win big.

Tier Credits and Reward Credits will help bettors unlock long-term membership perks. As players acquire Tier Credits, they will unlock offers on hotels, dining, and more. Meanwhile, Reward Credits are directly redeemable for these perks.

Take Advantage of This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

New players can sign up from a computer or mobile device, but we recommend downloading the app for the most intuitive experience. Here’s a guide to help bettors get started:

Click here to automatically activate this offer. After reaching a landing page, choose your state and apply promo code AMNYFULL.

to automatically activate this offer. After reaching a landing page, choose your state and apply promo code AMNYFULL. Create a new account and make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,250 first bet on any game this week. Any losses will be offset by a refund in bonus bets.

MLB Thursday Boosts

Although we recommend taking advantage of the “Full Caesar” promo first and foremost, there are other ways to win. New and existing users will have access to fresh odds boosts every day. In fact, there are dozens of MLB boosts to choose from on Thursday. Here are a few of the options:

Shohei Ohtani & Mike Trout Each Over 1.5 Total Bases: +350

Luis Robert Jr. & Jake Burger Each Hit HR: +2500

Rafael Devers & Jorge Soler Each Hit HR: +3000

Corbin Carroll & Christian Walker Each Hit HR: +2800

Bobby Witt Jr. & Nick Pratto Each Over 1.5 Total Bases: +400

New players can use this link and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to start off with a $1,250 MLB bet.

