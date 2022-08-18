Caesars Sportsbook promo code for UFC 278, NFL, MLB weekend is must-have

Bettors can use a Caesars Sportsbook promo code for welcome bonus that can be used for any event this weekend, and sports calendar has picked up. You will find more promotions and rewards as a customer in major sports betting states like New York, New Jersey, Illinois, and several others.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

Use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code for a risk-free bet of up to $1,500. This is one of the largest welcome offers we have seen. If you lose your initial wager on Caesars, you will get another chance with a free bet of the same amount.

You can use the risk-free bet on the NFL preseason, UFC 278, MLB matches, the FedExCup Playoffs, and much more.

Click here to use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code and claim the risk-free bet of up to $1,500.

How to Sign Up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

It doesn’t take more than five minutes to create an account on Caesars. Every customer will be a part of the Caesars Rewards program, so you can earn points for free bets and discounts to travel to Caesars properties across the US.

Players in New York as well as the following states can jump in: NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, VA, AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, and MI.

Here is how you can get started with the risk-free bet of up to $1,500.

Click here to use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Register for an account. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app. Choose a payment method to deposit money into your account. Make your first bet. This will count as your risk-free wager. It can be as much as $1,500.

If your first bet wins, then you are off to an excellent start. But if it loses, Caesars will give you another free bet that is the same amount of your losing wager.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for FedExCup Playoffs

On Thursday, the BMW Championship will begin. This is the tournament after the St. Jude Championship, and the last one before the Tour Championship this weekend.

Will Zalatoris won the St. Jude Championship, and he now leads the FedExCup standings. He is just ahead of Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, and Xander Schauffele. Rory McIlory and Justin Thomas are not far behind.

Going into Thursday, McIlroy and Jon Rahm are favored to win the BMW Championship, which is held in Wilmington, DE.

Caesars Odds Boosts for UFC 278 & More

You can also use the risk-free bet for UFC 278 this weekend. It will feature a welterweight title fight between Kamary Usman and Leon Edwards. Usman is the heavy favorite on Caesars Sportsbook.

After using the risk-free bet, you will find several other promos and boosts for the fights. There is a parlay bonus active. If you lose only one leg of your parlay, you will get a free bet in return.

Caesars Sportsbook offers dozens of boosts that are available every day. You will find improved odds for certain bets for MLB, EPL, NASCAR, and MLS. It is starting to have future boosts for the NFL season. Caesars is an official betting partner of the NFL, making it a great option for the upcoming football season.

Click here to use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code and make a risk-free bet of up to $1,500. Your first bet on Caesars is insured, so you will have a second chance if it loses.