Caesars Sportsbook promo code for NFL Week 15 includes $1,001 free bet match

While Week 15 of the NFL regular season kicks off on Thursday night, our Caesars Sportsbook promo code unlocks a sensational offer that can be used on any NFL game this week. This offer includes a free bet match gives users a Free Bet of up to $1,001 regardless of whether the player’s first bet wins or loses. Prospective bettors could use this offer as early as Chiefs-Chargers on Thursday night or as late as Vikings-Bears on Monday Night.

New users who sign up by clicking on any of the links on this page and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF can get in on the action with this $1,001 free bet match. Any prospective bettor can get in on this offer by wagering on a market with odds of -200 or longer.

There are a ton of intriguing NFL Week 15 matchups on the docket for this week, with playoff hopes in the balance. The Chiefs and Chargers face off on Thursday Night Football with serious AFC West implications. The Indianapolis Colts will look to remain in the wild card hunt as they take on the AFC East-leading New England Patriots. On the NFC side, the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football team will go head-to-head with a loss for either team putting their playoff hopes in jeopardy.

Get a Free Bet of up to $1,001 when you click on your state in the list above and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code PFNRF.

Our Caesars Sportsbook promo code unlocks a free bet match

Prospective bettors who sign up for a new sportsbook account can get a Free Bet of up to $1,001 win or lose by clicking on any of the links on this page and using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF. Doing so will unlock the free bet match promo, which is one of the rare opportunities in legal online sports betting that pays out a bonus win or lose.

This Caesars Sportsbook new user promo gives bettors who wager on the market of their choice with odds of -200 or longer a Free Bet that matches their first real-money wager dollar-for-dollar up to $1,001. That means a bet on the Patriots (+120) or Colts (-140) moneyline would qualify for this free bet match, while a wager on the Eagles (-320) moneyline would not. The critical thing to keep in mind is that as long as the bet has odds of -200 or longer, bettors can get a Free Bet win or lose.

NFL promo and odds boosts

Caesars Sportsbook features plenty of odds boosts and promos for NFL action, adding even more value to signing up for a sportsbook account. Let’s take a look at the best promo and odds boosts available thus far for Week 15.

Risk free same game parlay

Any Caesars Sportsbook player can get in on the action with a risk free same game parlay on NFL Week 15 action. Bettors who place a same game parlay of three or more legs with final odds of +300 or longer can get up to $25 back if the parlay loses. That means a bet with odds of +200 or -150 would not qualify, while odds of +350 or +500 would qualify.

Odds boosts

Caesars Sportsbook updates their odds boosts closer to game day, which means that there will be more offers as the week goes on. Here are the best available thus far:

Cowboys, Eagles, Packers & 49ers All Win (+200)

Chiefs Win & Travis Kelce TD (+235)

Raiders & Colts Each Over 20.5 Pts (+300)

Patrick Mahomes Over 299.5 Pass Yds & Over 2.5 Pass TDs (+350)

Jonathan Taylor Scores 2 or More TDs (+300)

Carson Wentz & Mac Jones Each Over 1.5 Pass TDs (+400)

How to use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Week 15 clashes like Cowboys-Giants, Seahawks-Rams, Saints-Bucs, and Vikings-Bears all hold division and/or wild card implications. Bettors can get a free bet match of up to $1,001 win or lose as long as the market bet on has odds of -200 or longer. That means a bettor could conceivably win their first real-money bet and pick up a Free Bet of the same value as their initial wager.

Click on your state in the list above or below and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code to get a $1,001 free bet match.

Register by filling in the required information.

Make your first deposit using one of the safe funding methods.

Place your first wager on a market with -200 or longer odds.

Once your first bet settles, you will earn a Free Bet of up to $1,001 win or lose.

Click on your state in the list below and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF to get a $1,001 free bet match.