Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Get first bet on Caesars this March Madness

Those Tier Credits and Reward Credits amplify what is already one of the best welcome packages from any sportsbook. Tier Credits help the patron graduate from one player status to the next. Each new status level comes with enhanced gameplay perks. As you compile enough Reward Credits, you can redeem them for entertainment related gifts. For example, you can cash them in for hotel stays, dining vouchers, spa packages, and more.

$1,250 First Bet on Caesars Unlocked with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Right now is a perfect time to join Caesars Sportsbook, as you can claim three bonuses automatically. The first and easily most desirable is a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. This could certainly stand alone and still be one of the most sought after bonuses on the market. However, placing that initial wager unlocks two more bonuses. They are the 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits discussed above. You can secure all three of these rewards by registering today with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.

The $1,250 first bet on Caesars warrants a bit more explaining, of course. You can place any initial wager you wish to start. In other words, the bet can be for any amount $10 and up, in any sport, and using any wager type. If the selection wins, you receive the full payout from Caesars in cash form. In other words, your money is immediately withdrawable, but you can also reinvest it anywhere in the Caesars app, if you wish. On the other hand, if your pick loses, the sportsbook reimburses you in full up to $1,250. That refund arrives as a bet credit, which allows you to make another wager without investing another penny.

Upsets Possible When 4 Seeds Meet 13 Seeds This Week

Our Caesars Sportsbook promo code gets you in the door with one of the industry’s best first bet offers. However, at that point, it becomes your time to shine. You will have to decide what wager should serve as your all-important first bet. You certainly have a great week during which to have to make such a decision, though. The NCAA Tournament tips off Tuesday and offers 32 games between Thursday and Friday. You can attack any part of any of those games, even though many will be looking for potential first round upsets to exploit.

When you think of upsets in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, many look to the 4 vs. 13 matchups. Since the tournament expanded in 1985, 31 of the 13 seeds have pulled off the outright upset. The last two to do so were North Texas over Purdue and Ohio over Virginia in 2021. Here are this year’s 4 vs. 13 matchups, all valid first bet options with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code:

South: #4 Virginia vs. #13 Furman (Thu. 12:30p ET).

East: #4 Tennessee vs. #13 Louisiana Thu. 9:40p ET).

Midwest: #4 Indiana vs. #13 Kent St (Fri. 9:55p ET).

West: #4 UConn vs. #13 Iona (Fri. 4:30p ET).

Properly Engage Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code with Simple Guide

Adding to the overall attractiveness of this promotion is the fact that you can secure your three bonuses with great ease. The four-step walkthrough below will actually get that first bet on Caesars in your possession in minutes:

Firstly, click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL as needed.

and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL as needed. Secondly, input all required personal information to register your new Caesars account. For example, you will have to provide your full name, home address, birthdate, etc.

Thirdly, deposit at least $10 into your new account, but ensure you deposit enough to cover your intended first bet.

Lastly, place your first wager, knowing that Caesars will refund a loss with a bet credit up to $1,250.

States offering this promotion: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.

