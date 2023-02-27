Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Get the app, huge first bet on Caesars

The best Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer for this weekend is giving away a trio of bonuses for new players. With college hoops and the NBA in full swing, along with some NHL matchups ahead, there are plenty of options for bettors Monday night.

Take advantage of Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to access the “Full Caesar” promotion, which includes a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 Tier Credits, and 1,000 Reward Credits.

It’s going to be a busy Monday for sports fans. Our best advice is to find a comfortable spot on the couch, sit back, and enjoy a full day of sports. The NBA and college basketball seasons are entering the final stretches of their respective regular seasons. With a variety of parlay boosts, same-game parlay bonuses, and odds boosts, Caesars Sportsbook should be your go-to destination for all the action.

New players can sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to get a $1,250 first bet on Sunday. Click here to sign up now.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: How to Download the App

First things first, let’s take a look at how new users can sign up and activate the “Full Caesar” promotion. Here’s a detailed guide to the sign-up process:

Click on any of the links on this page to automatically redirect to a registration landing page.

Choose the correct state and make sure to apply promo code AMNYFULL.

Create an official account by inputting basic identifying information.

Make a cash deposit through any of the available banking methods.

Place a $1,250 first bet on any game this weekend. Any losses will be offset with bet credits.

To download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app, go straight to the App Store or Google Play Store. The intuitive design makes it easy for new and experienced bettors alike to get started.

Get $1,250 First Bet With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNYFULL

This $1,250 first bet is as simple and straightforward as it gets. Place a real money wager of up to $1,250 on any market, including Paul-Fury, NBA, college basketball, etc. Anyone who loses on that first bet will receive an instant refund in bonus bets. Second chances are rare in sports betting, but that’s exactly what you can get here.

New users will also start working toward long-term membership benefits. Each new user will receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. These will unlock exclusive membership perks at physical Caesars locations.

Other Ways to Bet This Week

After taking advantage of the “Full Caesar” promotion, check out the other ways to win. There is a steady stream of new offers available on the promos page in the app. Not to mention, there are dozens of daily odds boosts on the biggest events of the day. Caesars Sportsbook is constantly giving players a reason to come back to the app. Don’t miss out on the chance to go big with this new offer.

New players can sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to get a $1,250 first bet on Sunday. Click here to sign up now.