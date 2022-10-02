Caesars Sportsbook promo code: get up to $1,250 in free bets for NFL Week 4

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL doesn’t just unlock a four-figure first bet. Our code unleashes a three-pronged welcome offer prospective bettors won’t find anywhere else.

Thanks to our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL, new customers will tackle NFL Week 4 and more with a $1,250 first bet on the house. As an added gift for signing up today, the “Full Caesar” will include 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits.

Grabbing a must-have welcome offer is a must for football season. There are many incredible betting options on Sunday alone, including Bills-Ravens, Broncos-Raiders, and Chiefs-Buccaneers. Through our links and banners, each new player can join the NFL betting action with a first bet worth up to $1,250, among other Caesars-exclusive perks.

Cash in a $1,250 First Bet With Our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

If you’re new to first-bet insurance, sportsbooks often refund your first bet in site credit after a loss. Caesars does the same, though its insurance is more generous than you’ll find elsewhere.

Before diving into the first bet and the rest of the “Full Caesar,” don’t forget to register with promo code AMNYFULL. Once you’re in, place your initial wager on any eligible betting market like the NFL. If your bet settles as a loss, Caesars will issue a free bet worth up to $1,250.

While a 100% bet refund is excellent, the “Full Caesar” isn’t complete without the 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. While these credits serve specific purposes, each goes toward exclusive offers and VIP prize packages involving hotels, dining, entertainment, and more.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Instructions

It’s never been easier to open up an online sportsbook account, especially at Caesars. In moments, you’ll be ready to place your fully-insured bet with credits in hand.

Here’s how to activate our promo code:

Enter your name, email address, location, and other requested information.

Make an initial cash deposit using one of Caesars’ online payment methods.

Place a first bet worth up to $1,250 (min. $10) and get a free bet worth equal value if it loses.

Receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits after placing your initial wager.

New York bettors can apply our Caesars Sportsbook promo code, as can first-time customers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Kansas, and other Caesars-eligible states.

Parlay and TD Scorer Boosts

It won’t take long to appreciate Caesars Sportsbook’s competitive odds and endless betting markets. But perhaps its best feature is its promotions category, which includes two intriguing odds boosts for NFL Week 4.

Following a quick opt-in, new and existing customers will receive a 25% profit boost on their first 4+ leg NFL parlay of the day. In addition, players will earn another 25% boost on a “First Touchdown Scorer” wager.

Caesars loads boosts for specific games, particularly for the NFL. Including the early morning London game between the Vikings and Saints, Caesars has 54 boosted markets ready to cash.

