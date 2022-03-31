Caesars Sportsbook promo code offers $1,100 as Final Four inches closer

Sports fans are gearing up for a massive weekend and the timing of this Caesars Sportsbook promo code couldn’t be better. Although the NBA and NHL are in the home stretch of their respective seasons, the Final Four is going to be the focus of the sports world this weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR is opening the door to $1,100 in first-bet insurance. New users who sign up and make a $20 deposit into their accounts will be eligible for a risk-free bet of up to $1,100. Anyone who loses on their first wager will receive a free bet in the amount they lost.

In effect, players are getting two chances to start off with a win. This is the largest risk-free bet on the market right now and it’s an incredible way for new bettors to take advantage of this jam-packed weekend.

This Caesars Sportsbook promo code can be applied to any available market this weekend, including but not limited to the Final Four, NBA, and NHL. Here’s a closer look at the details and sign-up process needed to take advantage of this incredible offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks $1,100 Insurance

This $1,100 in first-bet insurance that this Caesars Sportsbook promo code provides is no joke. Players who sign up and make a minimum deposit of $20 will become eligible for this offer.

From there, pick a game to bet on and take your best shot. Players making this initial wager can have some peace of mind when making this selection. Even if that wager loses, you aren’t in the hole yet.

Every single player who uses this Caesars Sportsbook promo code will be eligible for a second chance. If that first bet loses, look for a free bet in the amount you wagered soon after the initial bet settles.

What’s more, app will offer dozens of odds boosts and parlay specials throughout the weekend and into the weekend.

How to Grab This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Let’s take a deep dive into all the steps necessary to claim this Caesars Sportsbook promo code. It only takes a few minutes to get in on the action and here’s how you can do it:

and use promo code AMNYCZR to begin the registration process. Provide basic identifying information like name, email address, date of birth, etc. to create an account.

Make a deposit of $20 or more to qualify for this $1,100 first-bet insurance.

Using an iOS or Android device, download the Caesars Sportsbook via the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place an initial wager risk-free up to $1,100.

What to Bet on This Week

NBA and NHL fans will be able to use this risk-free wager on any games, but we expect to see a ton of enthusiasm around the Final Four this weekend.

This year’s Final Four doesn’t lack for storylines, but Duke-North Carolina is stealing most of the headlines. Not only is this the first time these bitter rivals will meet in the NCAA Tournament, let alone the Final Four, but it’s hard to ignore the backdrop of Mike Krzyzewski’s impending retirement.