Caesars Sportsbook promo code kicks off holiday weekend with big value

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is unlocking a tremendous set of offers throughout Memorial Day Weekend. New users can jump in with an $1,100 risk-free first bet, odds boosts, parlay specials, and other profit enhancements during a weekend filled with NBA, NHL and MLB action.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYCZR SIGNUP BONUS $1,100

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR will continue to offer new players an $1,100 risk-free first bet throughout Memorial Day Weekend. Eligible players in qualifying states can secure the market’s biggest bet insurance and a complement of other exclusives that carry $100s in additional value.

Here’s what we know — the weekend will have playoff action across both hockey and basketball, and there’s a full slate of MLB games. What we do not know, however, is how many postseason games there will be. On Friday night, the Boston Celtics have a chance to close out the Miami Heat, and if they do, the NBA Finals will be set for next week. Meanwhile, we have NHL games on at least Friday and Saturday night, but it remains to be seen the Rangers and Avalanche can extend their respective series to Game 7s. If they do, high stakes action in these sports will be available deeper into the weekend.

Click here to grab Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to get an $1,100 risk-free bet on any upcoming event this weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Memorial Day Weekend

The weekend kicks off at Caesars Sportsbook with several intriguing ways to wager. Upon opening the app, be sure to lock in one of the 25+ different odds boosts available for Friday’s action. Notably, markets will be added throughout the day and weekend for additional value. Over in the promos tab, players can find specials like the Long-Ball SGP Club. This offer dishes out a $100 free bet to those who correctly place a long shot MLB parlay. Also of note, players will have access to other NBA and NHL free bet and boost specials.

Of course, these specials serve as secondary bonuses that pair up with an $1,100 risk-free first bet. Place a wager on any game, and if it doesn’t hit, get back the bet amount on any game and try again.

How to Get the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Locking in the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is a quick and easy process, one that will take just a moment to complete.

Click here to begin. This will bring players to a special landing page that automatically locks in AMNYCZR, which will bring the best current bonuses.

to begin. This will bring players to a special landing page that automatically locks in AMNYCZR, which will bring the best current bonuses. Select the state in which you’re currently located.

Complete the required sign up fields.

Make a first deposit by selecting one of the several available banking methodss.

Be sure to deposit at least $20 into a new account. Remember, the max out value of this offer is $1,100.

Where to Get Involved

Currently, the Caesars app is available in the following markets: New York, New Jersey, Indiana, Virginia, West Virginia, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arizona and Colorado.

Click here to grab Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to get an $1,100 risk-free bet on any upcoming event this weekend.