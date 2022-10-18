Caesars Sportsbook promo code: NBA returns with $1,250 first bet

Start betting on the NBA season with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Customers can make a huge first bet on the Celtics, 76ers, Lakers, or Warriors on opening night.

Caesars Sportsbook Get 1000 REWARD CREDITS + 1000 TIER CREDITS GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

BET NOW

When signing up with AMNYFULL as the Caesars Sportsbook promo code, your first bet can be up to $1,250. If it loses, Caesars will refund your account with a free bet that is the same amount. This promo gives you a second chance if you lose your first bet.

In addition, you will gain 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits for Caesars Rewards. The Tier Credits help raise your level in the program, which unlocks more perks. The Reward Credits can be redeemed for a wide variety of prizes and discounts.

Click here to sign up with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Using AMNYFULL will give you insurance protection on your first bet up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

Steps to use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Any new customer can sign up with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Follow this guide to claim the “Full Caesar” offer.

Click here to register for an account with AMNYFULL. Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app on your iPhone or Android. Use a banking method to deposit money into your account. Place your first bet up to $1,250.

If this bet loses, Caesars will give you a free bet that is the same amount as your losing wager. But win or lose, you will gain the 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code for NBA opening night

On Tuesday night, the NBA season will begin with the 76ers vs. Celtics and Lakers vs. Warriors. After the sign-up bonus, you can use a three-pointer offer on the promotions page. A $50 moneyline bet on each game will give you a $1 free bet for every three-point basket scored by the teams you bet on.

Caesars offers daily odds boosts for all major sports. Here are some of the options for opening night of the NBA.

Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum to both score over 29.5 points – odds boost to +650

LeBron James has a double double and Stephen Curry makes over 4.5 three-pointers – odds boost to +450

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole both score over 11.5 points – odds boost to +420

Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson both score over 19.5 points – odds boost to +300

More bonuses for NFL Week 7 & the MLB postseason

Week 7 of the NFL season starts on Thursday night with the Saints vs. Cardinals. Arizona is slightly favored at home. Other key NFL Week 7 games include the Colt vs. Titans, Browns vs. Ravens, and Chiefs vs. 49ers.

The ALCS and NLCS begin this week. Caesars Sportsbook has a 25% profit boost that can be applied to any game for a same game parlay. The Phillies and Padres will start the NLCS on Tuesday night, and there are also boosts for this matchup.

Click here to sign up with AMNYFULL. The Caesars Sportsbook promo code will insure your first wager up to $1,250. Plus, you will get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits for Caesars Rewards.