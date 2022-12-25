Caesars Sportsbook promo code unwraps NBA Christmas Day bonus

Christmas Day is always a big event in the NBA and this Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer is raising the stakes on the games. There are five matchups on tap for today, which means it’s going to be wall-to-wall NBA action.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL is a guaranteed way to unlock the “Full Caesar” promo on Christmas Day. New players will get a $1,250 first bet to go along with 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits.

Christmas Day features some of the biggest names in the NBA. The Knicks and Sixers will tipped things off with the early game. The Sixers came back to surge past the Knicks at MSG, but that’s just the start. As of this writing, the Lakers and Mavs are in progress, while the Bucks-Celtics, Grizzlies-Warriors, and Suns-Nuggets will follow up the matinee start.

Caesars Sportsbook is going all-in on the NBA Christmas Day slate. New users can get off to a fast start by taking advantage of the “Full Caesar” offer.

Click this link and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to get a $1,250 first bet for NBA Christmas Day.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: NBA Christmas $1,250 Bonus

There are three key components of the “Full Caesar” promo, but let’s focus on this $1,250 first bet. New players who take advantage of this offer will get up to $1,250 in first-bet insurance for any of the NBA games today.

For example, someone who loses on a $1,000 wager will get $1,000 back in site credit. In effect, this Caesars Sportsbook promo gives new users two chances to win big. This offer serves as a safety net for Christmas.

Of course, bettors who win on that first bet won’t need to worry about second chances. Winners will take home straight cash on that initial wager. Betting on the NBA is tough, but it’s a little easier with a forgiving backstop.

How to Redeem This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Signing up and redeeming this offer won’t take long. Bettors can get off on the right foot by following the step-by-step guide below:

Click this link, choose the correct state, and use promo code AMNYFULL.

, choose the correct state, and use promo code AMNYFULL. Start filling out the required prompts to create an official account.

Make a cash deposit in the amount you wish to place on your first bet.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook app to any compatible device.

Place a $1,250 first bet on any NBA Christmas game.

New users will also earn 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits. These can be used to unlock exclusive perks and bonuses at physical Caesars locations. These Tier Credits and Reward Credits are something that other sportsbooks can’t match.

NBA Christmas Boosts and Bonuses

New and existing users can take advantage of Christmas Day odds boosts for the NBA slate. Here are a few of the options out there on Caesars Sportsbook:

LeBron James Over 24.5 Points, Over 7.5 Rebounds & Over 7.5 Assists: +400

Jaylen Brown & Jrue Holiday Each Over 24.5 Points: +550

Desmond Bane & Jaren Jackson Jr. Each Over 19.5 Points: +575

Ja Morant Over 9.5 Assists & Draymond Green Over 7.5 Assists: +400

