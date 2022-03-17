Caesars Sportsbook promo code activates 3 bonuses as NCAA Tournament shifts gears

March Madness is already underway after a few thrilling First Four games, the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code isn’t going anywhere. The Round of 64 starts on Thursday and then it’s basically non-stop college basketball all weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYCZR SIGNUP BONUS $1,100

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

New users who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR can grab a risk-free bet of up to $1,100 on any March Madness game this weekend. Players who win their first bet will win cash, but those who don’t will receive a free bet in the original amount they wagered.

Essentially, this offer, along with other wild bonuses provide bettors with two chances to win on their very first wager. Anyone who wins that first bet won’t have to worry about second chances, but it’s nice to have the $1,100 in insurance via this Caesars Sportsbook promo code all the same. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this offer and the massive odds boosts and free bet specials in play.

Click here or on any of the links on this page to lock in this $1,100 risk-free bet for March Madness. Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to get started.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code’s Risk-Free Bet

This is a straightforward new-user March Madness promo that is fairly common on online sportsbooks. Risk-free bets offer a high potential value to new users and this Caesars Sportsbook promo code is upping the ante.

Most sportsbooks offer risk-free bets ranging from $250 to $1,100. However, with this Caesars Sportsbook promo code, new players can place a wager with up to $1,100 in insurance.

If that first bet loses, players will immediately receive a free bet in the amount they wagered. In other words, someone who wagers $500 and loses will receive a $500 free bet. This risk-free bet caps out at $1,100.

Redeeming This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Although players can get started via a computer or mobile device, the best way to use this Caesars Sportsbook promo code is through the app. The top-notch app provides an easy-to-use interface and a comprehensive list of markets for the NCAA Tournament.

Follow these steps to claim this offer:

Begin the registration process by clicking here . Input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR.

. Input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR. After creating an account, make a deposit in the amount you wish to place on your risk-free bet.

Download the app to your iOS or Android device.

Place your first bet risk-free up to $1,100.

Currently, the Caesars Sportsbook app is available in almost every legal online sports betting state.

The NCAA Tournament Really Starts Now

The First Four games are always a nice way to ease into the NCAA Tournament. The last First Four game between Rutgers and Notre Dame set the stage with last-second shots and double overtime. Can the rest of March Madness live up to the hype? We can only hope.

Caesars Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to daily odds boosts and promotions. We don’t expect that to be any different for the NCAA Tournament. Keep an eye on the daily odds boosts and promotions page for the best offers on the rest of March Madness. Among such offers is the “Bet the Board” promo that will offer up the opportunity to score free bets on a tiered scale. Depending on the amount wagered and games correctly picked, Caesars will offer up anywhere between $10 and $3,000 in free bets.

Click here or on any of the links on this page to lock in this $1,100 risk-free bet for March Madness. Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to get started.