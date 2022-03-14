Caesars Sportsbook promo code goes big for NCAA Tournament

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is raising the stakes for the NCAA Tournament with one of the best March Madness bonuses packages available. The NCAA Tournament officially starts on Tuesday, but the Round of 64 begins on Thursday, and the Caesars Sportsobok app will provide strong odds, boosts, and specials for all of the games.

New users who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR will be able to grab up to $1,100 in insurance on any March Madness game. Players who lose on their first bet will receive a free bet in the amount of the losing wager. Essentially, players have two chances to win o that first wager.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYCZR SIGNUP BONUS $1,100

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

Betting on March Madness is always a tough proposition. There are upsets that no one sees coming, but this Caesars Sportsbook promo code can provide no users with a little bit of insurance on this game. Let’s take a closer look at this major March Madness offer.

Click here to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR for a risk-free bet of up to $1,100.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks $1,100 Risk-Free Bet

Risk-free bets are some of the most popular new-user promos on the market. This Caesars Sportsbook promo code is a two-for-one chance to win on your first bet.

Most sportsbooks will offer risk-free bets ranging between $250 and $1,000. The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is raising the stakes to $1,100. Of course, bettors don’t need to wager that much. This risk-free bet will cover all losses up to $1,100.

Someone who loses on a $500 wager will receive a $500 free bet. Essentially, this is a second chance for players. With the uncertainty of March Madness games, it’s nice to have that second chance in your back pocket.

Redeeming This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Signing up with this promo code can be done via a computer or mobile device, but we recommend the Caesars Sportsbook app for the best experience. Follow these steps to get started:

Click here to start the registration process and input promo code AMNYCZR.

to start the registration process and input promo code AMNYCZR. Create an account by inputting basic information (name, email address, physical address, date of birth, last four digits of a social security number, etc.).

Make a deposit using any of the available banking methods (PayPal, bank transfer, credit cards, debit cards, etc.).

Download the app to your Apple or Android device.

Place your first wager risk-free up to $1,100.

Bet on March Madness This Week

New users can use this $1,100 risk-free bet on a wide range of events this week. With that said, we expect to see a ton of action on the NCAA Tournament this week. It’s called March Madness for a reason.

The First Four games are like an appetizer for the Round of 64 on Thursday and Friday. March Madness is one-of-a-kind in its ability to produce insane finishes, wild upsets, and horrific beats for bettors.

That’s why this Caesars Sportsbook promo code is arriving at the perfect time. Players who get burned by an NCAA Tournament upset will have a second chance to win.

Click here to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR for a risk-free bet of up to $1,100.