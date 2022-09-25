Caesars Sportsbook promo code: great bonus for NFL Sunday Night Football

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is rolling out the red carpet for football fans this week. After a wild start to the season, it’s on to Week 3 in the NFL. There are tons of options out there for football bettors. This new promotion can set the stage for a monster weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook Get 1000 REWARD CREDITS + 1000 TIER CREDITS GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL will activate the “Full Caesar” promotion. This will provide new users with a $1,250 first bet in addition to 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits. This unique promo is something that no other sportsbook can match.

Take your pick of any NFL game this week. There are tons of great options in Week 3, which is highlighted by Broncos-49ers on Sunday Night Football and Giants-Cowboys Monday Night Football.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the best in the business when it comes to new promotions. With that said, they are among the best of the best for ongoing promos and bonuses.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to get a $1,250 first bet on any NFL Week 3 game.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks $1,250 First Bet

The “Full Caesar” is a one-of-a-kind promo that can only be found at Caesars Sportsbook. There are three distinct bonuses that come with this promotion, but let’s start with the $1,250 first bet.

New players who sign up with this Caesars Sportsbook promo code will receive up to $1,250 in first-bet insurance. Any losses on that initial wager will be refunded in site credit. With this backstop in place, bettors can go big on that first bet.

In addition to the $1,250 first bet, new users will receive 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits. Players can rack up Tier Credits over time to unlock the best perks and bonuses. Reward Credits are redeemable. Think of these as a form of Caesars currency.

How to Get the “Full Caesar”

Signing up and claiming this offer is a quick and painless process. We recommend downloading the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app for the best overall experience. Follow the step-by-step guide below to get started:

Click here, choose the correct state, and input promo code AMNYFULL to get started.

Input basic information like name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc. to create an account.

Make a cash deposit using PayPal, online banking, credit cards, debit cards, or any other accepted form of payment to get started.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app to any iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,250 first bet on any NFL Week 3 matchup. Earn 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits as well.

NFL Week 3 Arrives

Week 3 of the NFL season is here. If we learned anything in the first two weeks of the season, it’s to expect the unexpected. This Caesars Sportsbook promo can help tilt the odds back in favor of the bettor. Check out the daily odds boost page for the biggest boosts of the weekend. Don’t miss out on the chance to bet NFL Week 3.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to get a $1,250 first bet on any NFL Week 3 game.