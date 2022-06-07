Caesars Sportsbook promo code: NBA Finals, NHL, MLB specials

Instead of betting on sports like a regular Joe, grab the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code and lock in the biggest offer of the week. June is rolling along with the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Playoffs, and MLB. As a result, it’s a great time to be a sports bettor.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 is the quickest way to grab a $1,500 risk-free bet this week. This risk-free bet is raising the stakes with a monster offer that can be applied to MLB, NBA, NHL, and more. After that, check out the daily odds boosts and other specials.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

The NBA Finals are shifting to Boston tonight after the Warriors and Celtics split in the Bay Area. That’s going to be the center of attention in the sports world, but don’t forget about the NHL or MLB this week.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the most trusted brands in the industry. The easy-to-use app, competitive odds, and comprehensive list of markets make it a go-to option for bettors all across the country.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 to lock in this offer. Place a $1,500 risk-free bet on the NBA Finals, NHL, or MLB all week long.

What is a Risk-Free Bet?

Risk-free bets are among the most common new-user promos at sportsbooks. In effect, new players will have two chances to win on their first wager. Bettors can place a bet on any market and if it loses, this Caesars Sportsbook promo code will trigger a 100% refund of up to $1,500.

For example, someone who loses on a $1,000 wager will receive a free bet of $1,000. Again, this free bet unlocks a second chance for bettors to win big.

This Caesars Sportsbook promo separates itself from the crowd. Other sportsbooks will offer risk-free bets ranging from $250 to $1,000. This offer raises the stakes even more.

Claiming This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

It only takes a few steps to get in on the action with this $1,500 risk-free bet. Here’s a full breakdown of the process new bettors must complete:

Click here and input promo code AMNY15.

and input promo code AMNY15. After redirecting to a landing page, follow the prompts to create an account.

Make a deposit using any of the secure and convenient banking methods.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the Caesars Sportsbook app.

Place a risk-free bet of up to $1,500 on any available market.

Other Ways to Use This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

This risk-free bet is the first priority for new users, but after placing that wager, check out some of the other offers on the table. Caesars Sportsbook is constantly rolling out daily odds boosts on the biggest events. Here are a few of our favorites coming up:

Belgium, Netherlands & Ukraine All Win: +750

Rory McIlroy 2022 RBC Canadian Open Tournament Winner: +1000

Brendan Allen, Steve Garcia, Jake Matthews & Seung Woo Choi All Win at UFC: +650

Jiri Prochazka, Jack Della Maddalena & Joanna Jedrzejczyk All Win at UFC 275: +525

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 to lock in this offer. Place a $1,500 risk-free bet on the NBA Finals, NHL, or MLB all week long.