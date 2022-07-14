Caesars Sportsbook promo code: bet $1,500 risk-free on MLB Thursday

Caesars Sportsbook is offering the perfect weapon to potential new users in the form of a significant risk-free wager. With the current Caesars Sportsbook promo code, registrants will collect this protected pick that is valid on any sport available.

That should prove a particularly powerful tool today, as the sporting world is loaded with activity. Just click any link on this page to unlock a no-risk $1,500 first wager via Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15.

Any sports bettors with a bit of start-up money will always search out the biggest insured first bets sportsbooks offer. As such, they will be hard-pressed to top this sign-up bonus from Caesars Sportsbook. This promotion’s $1,500 worth of insurance will protect any bet type in any sport found on the Caesars app. To clarify, today that means a boatload of MLB games, European men’s/women’s soccer matches, Scottish Open golf, and more.

To activate a fully-insured $1,500 initial bet for any sporting market by using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15, click here.

Own Your Risk-Free $1,500 Wager with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

It’s kind of a crazy stretch of sports for the next couple days. This is thanks to the Scottish Open, with tee times that help stretch betting options around the clock. As such, anyone joining Caesars today will have a nonstop selection from which to choose for their unrestricted, protected pick. Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 triggers the release of a zero-risk $1,500 first bet usable on any sport. Further, since all bet types work for this offer, you can hand-pick the perfect first bet from the entire sportsbook.

You could elect to play a MLB moneyline dog, pick a player prop at The Open, or pick the Over goals in a soccer match. Whichever path you take, if you pick a winner with that first wager, Caesars pays you out in cash form. Thus, you will immediately have full control of your money, unlike other sign-up bonuses that require a playthrough. You can withdraw some or all of your profits and/or initial deposit. Or, you can choose to reinvest some or all of it anywhere you would like in the app.

Even with carte blanche for that first pick, some players’ selections will inevitably lose. However, it is those new members that Caesars Sportsbook was looking out for with this promotion. After all, Caesars vows to refund any first bet loss with up to $1,500 in bonus money. That means a first loss isn’t actually a loss at all. Consequently, the new patron gets a free second chance to find that first winner.

Four Simple Steps to Collecting Your Worry-Free $1,500 Bet

In addition to providing an unmatched first bet with full insurance, Caesars Sportsbook also ensured this bonus was easily acquirable. In fact, those looking to sign up for this bonus offer can do so in minutes by following these four simple steps:

Firstly, click here to initiate the registration process for your new account and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15.

to initiate the registration process for your new account and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15. Secondly, submit all required registration information, including your name, address, date of birth, etc.

Thirdly, successfully deposit money into your new account for the first time. Note: your initial deposit should be large enough to cover the amount you wish to place on your risk-free wager.

Lastly, place any bet you wish from any sport Caesars Sportsbook offers in the app. Caesars will reimburse any loss on that pick with up to $1,500 in bonus funds.

Eligible exists in West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Louisiana, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado, and Arizona.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks Additional Bonuses for New Users

With so many sportsbooks promising so many great things at sign-up and beyond, a good registration offer isn’t always enough. As such, Caesars continues pampering its newest members even after they’ve used Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15.

Caesars Sportsbook patrons will find a constant and ever-changing stream of free extras under the app’s Promos and Boosts tabs. Those tabs house any number of profit boosts, odds boosts, parlay insurances, deposit matches, other risk-free bets, and more. To clarify this notion a bit, you will find a brief explanation of some of today’s bonuses below:

MLB Parlay Insurance – collect a free bet if your MLB parlay misses cashing by just one leg.

The Open Championship Profit Boost Pack – get a 10% and a 25% profit boost for use on The Open Championship.

Slot Play Return Rewards – play slots and earn up $120 in slots bonus money each day.

Table Game Salute – deposit $50 today and get $10 in table games bonus money.

The Open Championship Insurance – get a free bet if your selected golfer finishes in the Top 10 but does not win.

23 Odds Boosts on-tap today from six different sporting markets.

