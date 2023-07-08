Caesars Sportsbook promo code: UFC 290 fight boosts, $1,250 bet offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

It’s going to be a full weekend of UFC and this Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer is setting the table for bettors. Choose from any of the fights at UFC 290 and go all in on the action. Let’s take a closer look at this offer.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL is the key to tapping into the “Full Caesar” promotion. This offer comes with a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 Tier Credits, and 1,000 Reward Credits.

There are plenty of great matchups coming up this weekend. All eyes are going to be on Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez in the co-main event. This card will have no shortage of stars.

New users who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook will have a chance to go all in on Volkanovski-Rodriguez or any of the other bouts at UFC 290. The easy-to-use app gives bettors access to this promo and tons of other ways to win on UFC.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim $1,250 Bet, Other Offers

This Caesars Sportsbook promo is rolling out the red carpet for UFC bettors this weekend. Anyone who signs up and places a real money wager on UFC 290 will have a safety net in place.

Players who win on that initial wager will take home straight cash. However, anyone who loses will receive a refund in bonus bets for up to $1,250. For example, someone who loses on a $500 wager will get $500 back in bonus bets.

After starting with this $1,250 first bet, bettors can work towards long-term membership perks with Tier Credits and Reward Credits. Members can unlock exclusive offers on hotels, dining, and more.

How to Sign Up With This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Signing up with Caesars Sportsbook ahead of UFC 290 is a breeze. Here’s a full walkthrough of the registration process for new bettors:

Click on any of the links on this page to begin the registration process, including here .

. Choose the state you are located in, apply promo code AMNYFULL, and create a new account.

Using any of the preferred payment methods, make a cash deposit.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,250 first bet on any bout at UFC 290.

Earn 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits as well.

UFC 290 Boosts

UFC 290 features a star-studded lineup up and down the card. Volkanovski and Rodriguez will unify the featherweight championship in the co-main event. Meanwhile, Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja will face off in a flyweight bout. There are tons of different ways to bet on the action at Caesars Sportsbook. Check out some of the odds boosts available for UFC 290:

Niko Price, Jack Della Maddalena, Alonzo Menifield & Marcin Prachnio All Win: +950

Alexander Volkanovski, Alexandre Pantoja, Robert Whittaker & Jalin Turner All Win: +525

Brandon Moreno Win By KO/TKO/DQ vs Alexandre Pantoja: +325

Yair Rodriguez Win By KO/TKO/DQ vs Alexander Volkanovski: +625

