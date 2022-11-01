Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL: $1,250 first bet for World Series, NBA Tuesday

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer is delivering three bonuses to new users. This new offer is completely unique and available to any new members who sign up using the instructions on this page.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL will unlock the “Full Caesar” and a trio of bonuses along with it. New users will get a $1,250 first bet to use on any game this week, including the World Series, NBA, NHL, and even Thursday Night Football. New players will also receive 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits.

There are tons of options for new bettors this week. November is starting off with a bang as the World Series continues, and the NBA and NHL seasons heat up.

Caesars Sportsbook is giving new bettors the chance to hit the ground running with the short-term benefit of this $1,250 first bet and the long-term benefits of Tier Credits and Reward Credits.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL will automatically activate the "Full Caesar" and grab a $1,250 first bet.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers $1,250 Bonus

Before we dive into the long-term benefits that come with the “Full Caesar” promotion, let’s take a quick look at this $1,250 first bet. New bettors can place a wager on any game this week.

That initial wager will be covered by up to $1,250 in first-bet insurance. In other words, if you lose your first bet, caesars Sportsbook will give you a second chance to win. This bonus by itself qualifies as one of the most lucrative on the market.

As for Tier Credits and Reward Credits, these can be used to build toward exclusive Caesars Rewards like hotel benefits, dining packages, and other unique entertainment experiences. Reward Credits are redeemable for these perks and bonuses. Meanwhile, Tier Credits can be acquired over time to provide access to the best offers.

Redeeming This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Signing up and redeeming the “Full Caesar” promotion only takes a few minutes. Here’s a quick look at how new bettors can get in on the action:

Use promo code AMNYFULL to begin the registration process.

Create an account by inputting basic identifying information and making an initial cash deposit.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,250 first bet on any game this week.

Earn 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits.

Betting on the World Series Tonight

The World Series is underway as the series comes back to Philadelphia. The Phillies were able to steal a game in Houston and now they hold the upper hand. After taking advantage of this $1,250 first bet, new players can look to the Caesars Sportsbook odds boost page. Here are a few of our favorites for Game 3 tonight:

Phillies Win & J.T. Realmuto Over 1.5 Total Bases: +350

Phillies Win & Rhys Hoskins, Alec Bohm & Nick Castellanos Each Record Hit: +475

Phillies Win & Kyle Schwarber HR: +750

Phillies Win World Series by Series Score of 4-1 or 4-2 vs Astros: +250

