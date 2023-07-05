Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Yankees-Orioles boosts, MLB $1,250 first bet bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Get off on the right foot with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer. This new promotion is one way for bettors to go all in on MLB this week. Not to mention, this offer comes with long-term membership perks as well.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL will unlock the “Full Caesar” promotion. New bettors will get a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 Tier Credits, and 1,000 Reward Credits.

Although there are niche sports to bet on like golf and tennis, we expect to see a lot of interest in MLB this week. After all, it’s the dog days of summer, which means that baseball is in full swing. This Caesars Sportsbook promo gives bettors a chance to win big with the All-Star break approaching. Let’s take a closer look at how new bettors can take advantage of this offer.

Click here and apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to get a $1,250 first bet on any MLB game this week.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim $1,250 First Bet, Other Offers

This Caesars Sportsbook promo is one of the most unique offers available to bettors at any sportsbook. First things first, bettors can place a real money wager of up to $1,250 on any game. Bettors who lose on that initial wager will get a full refund in bonus bets.

Of course, anyone who wins on that first bet will take home straight cash. Think of this $1,250 first bet as a way to set yourself up with a forgiving safety net.

Additionally, bettors will get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. These can set players up for special offers on hotels, dining, and other entertainment experiences at physical Caesars locations. No other sportsbook offers anything quite like the “Full Caesar” promo. It’s also one of the best NJ casino apps and a top pick in PA, MI, and WV, too.

How to Get Started With This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

It only takes a few minutes to sign up and start betting with Caesars Sportsbook. Here’s a quick look into how new users can sign up today:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Choose the state you are located in, apply promo code AMNYFULL, and create an account.

Make a cash deposit through any of the preferred payment methods.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook app via the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,250 first bet on any game this week. Any losses will be offset with bonus bets.

Receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

MLB Boosts and Bonuses This Week

Caesars Sportsbook rolls out dozens of MLB boosts every single day throughout the season. Although many of these are tough parlays, they offer boosted odds on the biggest games of the day. Here are a few of the offers available for July 5:

Bryce Harper & Nick Castellanos Each Hit HR: +2500

Elly De La Cruz & Joey Votto Each Hit HR: +1800

No Run in 1st Inning of Orioles @ Yankees, Braves @ Guardians & Rangers @ Red Sox: +750

Reds, Guardians, Twins & Cubs All Win: +950

White Sox, Padres, Giants & Diamondbacks All Win: +1000

