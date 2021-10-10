Caesars Sportsbook promo has $5,000 risk-free first bet for NFL Week 5

This weekend’s NFL slate is jam-packed with great matchups and with the NFL Week 5 Caesars Sportsbook promo you can get a $5,000 risk-free first bet. The fun doesn’t stop there, as the folks at Caesars Sportsbook are also offering numerous odds boosts and promos for NFL Week 5.

Prospective bettors who register for a Caesars Sportsbook account can earn a $5,000 risk-free first bet, which can be used on any game, including any NFL Week 5 contest. Plus, new and existing users can also take advantage of additional promos and odds boosts on this weekend’s action.

New users can take advantage of this Caesars Sportsbook promo once they sign up and make a qualifying first deposit. The risk-free first bet is an offer for new users only, but Caesars Sportsbook has more than its fair share of odds boosts available for all users. This is good news for anyone interested in legal online sports betting.

Click on the state in the list above that corresponds with the state in which you plan to bet from and get a $5,000 risk-free first bet from Caesars Sportsbook.

$5,000 risk-free first bet Caesars Sportsbook promo

If you’re looking for the biggest risk-free bet offer from any legal online sportsbook, look no further than Caesars Sportsbook. The $5,000 risk-free first bet Caesars Sportsbook promo is the gold standard of risk-free bet offers. While a number of their competitors offer risk-free bets of $500 or $1,000, Caesars Sportsbook ups the ante in a big way by offering new users insurance on their first real-money wager.

New users who register for Caesars Sportsbook and make a qualifying deposit will earn a risk-free first bet of up to $5,000. That means if a bettor decides to wager $4,100 on the New York Giants to win against the Cowboys in Week 5, but Dallas wins, Caesars Sportsbook will refund the user’s account $4,100 in site credit. That is a massive new user promo that is certainly worth a look from any prospective bettor.

NFL odds boosts and Caesars Sportsbook promo

If you want to find more ways to get in on the NFL Week 5 action beyond the risk-free bet as part of the Caesars Sportsbook promo, you’re in luck. There are two fantastic NFL promos and plenty of odds boosts available.

Risk-free NFL same game parlay

Building a same game parlay is a great way to earn a multiplier by combining game props of varying odds. Caesars Sportsbook players can build a same game parlay of three or more legs on any NFL Week 5 game and get up to $50 back if the qualifying parlay loses. The parlay must have odds of at least +300 to qualify, so +500 odds would qualify, while +150 odds wouldn’t qualify.

Get $2,500 in free bets if you cover the spread in 10+ NFL Week 5 games

This is an NFL promo for those planning on wagering on the point spread of ten or more Week 5 games. Players who place point spread wagers of at least $100 on at least ten games each with minimum odds of -140 can get five $500 Free Bets ($2,500) if all 10+ spread bets settle as winners.

NFL Week 5 Odds Boosts

There’s a large list of NFL Week 5 odds boosts worth taking a look at, including:

Teddy Bridgewater & Ben Roethlisberger Each Over 1.5 Passing TDs (+300)

Adam Thielen & Justin Jefferson Each Score a TD (+400)

Davante Adams & Aaron Jones Both Score a TD and Packers Win (+450)

How to Register for Caesars Sportsbook

It’s easy to get in on the new user Caesars Sportsbook promo, as well as odds boosts and NFL promos for all players.

Click on the appropriate state in the list above or below to get the Caesars Sportsbook app that corresponds with your state.

Complete the required fields to finish registering.

Make your initial deposit using one of the safe funding methods.

Navigate to the game of your choice and place your first real-money wager of up to $5,000.

Caesars Sportsbook will refund your account up to $5,000 in site credit if your first bet loses.

Get a $5,000 risk-free first bet from Caesars Sportsbook by clicking on the state in the list below that corresponds with the state in which you plan to bet from.