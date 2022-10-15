Week 7 College Football Preview: Michigan and Penn State meet in Top 10 showdown

The Big Ten only has four college football teams ranked in the top 25 and three ranked in the top 10. It just so happens that Michigan and Penn State are two of those programs.

The Michigan Wolverines, the defense Big Ten champions from last year play host to the Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday in a game with College Football Playoff ramifications.

Win, and you control your own destiny. Lose, and you’ll need a lot of help outside of a future Ohio State game to achieve the season goals you set out for.

It’s the first time since 1997 that both teams come into this game as top 10 teams and only the third time overall in the game’s history.

We have all you need to know about the marquee matchup here.

#10 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. #5 Michigan Wolverines

Where: Michigan Stadium

When: 12:00 pm – ET

How to Watch: FOX

Spread: Michigan -7

Over/Under: 50.5

The Matchup

It’s a game simply of iron sharpening iron. Blake Corum has rushed for over 500 yards and nearly six yards per carry in three Big Ten games this season. The country’s third-leading rusher has been the reason Michigan has been so successful over the last few years.

Of course, Penn State’s run defense has given up just 79 yards per game: fifth in the country. In Penn State’s last game against Northwestern, the Nittany Lions held their opponent to just 31 yards on 28 carries.

So which school has the edge? Michigan is going for its first 7-0 start since the 1973-74 seasons and is one of two FBS teams that rank in the top 10 in scoring offense and defense.

Penn State on the other hand hasn’t played a top-25 game yet this season.

The game might also come down to turnovers. JJ McCarthy has done a good job all year of protecting the football in his first season as the starter, while Sean Clifford has a flair for attempting big plays downfield. Whoever wins the turnover battle will probably come out victorious.

Top Prop Bets

Props Courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook. For more, click here.

Penn State – Under Team Total 20.5 points

Last season, Sean Clifford had Jahan Dotson and couldn’t crack over 17 points in their game at home against Michigan. While Nicholas Singleton has taken college football by storm as of late, it’s hard to see Michigan’s vaunted defense give up to many rushing yards in a big game such as this.

That isn’t to say Penn State’s defense will give up a lot of plays either. The over/under sits at 50.5 and that might even be too high for Saturday’s contest.

I like the under in a lot of places this week and most especially with Penn State’s inability to score.

Michigan – First to Score

Jim Harbaugh knows what makes a good college football team. Good teams start fast and then finish even faster in big games. For the 2022 college football season, no one has started faster than Michigan in games.

Michigan has scored an opening drive touchdown in each of their games this season. Blake Corum and JJ McCarthy stick to the play-caller script as normal college football teams do to great effect.

Penn State has also only scored the first points in thereof five games. There’s not enough to rely on Sean Clifford’s arm on the road, and I think Michigan will jump out to an early lead as always.

Penn State – Under First Half Points

The first-half expected point total for Penn State Saturday is 10.5. The big question around college football this weekend is if Sean Clifford, James Franklin, and the Penn State Nittany Lions are for real.

It’s hard to take them seriously though with the lack of protection they have for Clifford, the lack of receiving weapons, and the fact that James Franklin has repeatedly lost big games like this throughout his tenure.

With this game being on the road, I have a very hard time seeing any opening for the Nittany Lions to move the ball effectively under Clifford. If he has the game of his life running and throwing, Penn State might have a chance, but I just can’t see it.

