Rutgers Week 1 Preview: Scarlet Knights start exciting 2022 campaign at Boston College

College football is back in full swing this weekend with week one officially underway. For the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, a new season and chance to make their mark in a loaded Big Ten is on the horizon with plenty of questions still to come.

We have everything you need to know before kick-off right here of the Scarlet Knights’ opening game in Boston College.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Boston College Eagles

When: Saturday, September 3rd at 12:00 pm – ET

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

How to Watch: ACC Network

Betting Stats

Spread: BC -7

Over/Under: 48

Matchup

Ranked as the bottom team in the conference, Rutgers has the ability to surprise some people during the third year of the second Greg Schiano era.

Following a 5-8 season and a loss in the Gator Bowl, the Scarlet Knights open their season against the first power five schools they’ll face in the year. In order to do so, they’ll need to knock off Boston College for the first time in program history.

The Scarlet Knights are 0-13-1 since 1991 against Boston College when both teams were residents of the Big East conference.

Boston College is in the third year of the Jeff Hafley era and went 6-6 last season. A struggling offense that failed to move the ball consistently hurt a defense that was third in the nation against the pass. Kam Arnold and safety Jaiden Woodbey are back for another season so the expectation is that Boston College’s defense could be even better than last year.

Keys to the Game

Start Fast

Rutgers began 2021 with a record of 3-0 before a late-season rut. Part of that has to do with the team’s record against non-conference foes under Greg Schiano. The Scarlet Knights boast a 43-20 in non-conference games overall under Schiano. While the expectation is that Gavin Wimsatt will start for Rutgers, the offense as a whole will need to put up a lot of points against a stingy Eagles defense.

Protect the Football

The formula in most football games is simple. Protect the ball, own the trenches, and limit mental mistakes. For the Scarlet Knights, protecting the football is of paramount importance. Rutgers was 5-0 in 2021 when they did not turn the football over. With a new quarterback in tow, and a team that put up a team record 61 points on opening day, protecting the football will be a major key.

Special Teams need to be Special

The Scarlet Knights have arguably the best collection of special teams starters in the country. Six-year punter Adam Korsak returns and is a First-Team All-American after setting the NCAA record for net punt average (45.25) in 2021. Add in the lethal returners of Joshua Youngblood and Aron Cruickshank, and Rutgers’ special teams could be the deciding factor in almost every game they play.

