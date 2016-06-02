UFC’s Ronda Rousey could be out until 2017

MMA fans hoping to see Ronda Rousey make her return to the octagon this November when the UFC comes to …

MMA fans hoping to see Ronda Rousey make her return to the octagon this November when the UFC comes to Madison Square Garden for the first time, well, maybe put that on hold for a few.

Rousey’s return met another hiccup.

“She actually just had surgery yesterday on her knee,” UFC president Dana White said on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” on Thursday afternoon. “Nothing serious. Just get in there, scope it and clean it out a little bit. She feels great, her spirits are great, and she’s been training.”

Rousey, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, lost her title to Holly Holm last November and hasn’t fought since. It originally was thought she’d be a part of UFC 200, the promotion’s marquee event, this July. When White said earlier this year that Rousey wouldn’t be ready to fight then, it was expected Rousey would be a part of UFC 205 in November, the first one in New York City after an eight-year legislative battle to bring the sport to the state.

“I’m hoping that she either fights in December, or if not, she’d probably fight on the New Year’s show or beginning of the year or something,” White said.

Holm lost her first title defense to Miesha Tate last March.

White said Rousey’s first fight back would be against the champion, whoever it is.

“If Miesha Tate is still the champion, [Rousey] will fight Miesha Tate,” White said. “Whoever has the belt, Ronda Rousey will fight [her]. You never know. Injuries happen in this sport, and maybe somebody falls out and someone goes in. I’m not even saying Holly Holm couldn’t be the champion by the time Ronda comes back.”