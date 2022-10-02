Daniel Jones injury: Latest on Giants QB’s ankle, more

New York Giants quarterback left Sunday’s Week 4 clash against the Chicago Bears with an ankle injury and is questionable to return, according to the team.

The injury occurred with 3:34 remaining in the third quarter when Jones was sacked by Jaquan Brisker on a 1st-&-10 on the Chicago 22-yard-line for an 11-yard loss.

Despite being deep in Bears territory, the Giants played conservatively with Jones under center and kicked a field goal to take a 17-12 lead. The Giants would win 20-12 to improve to 3-1 on the season.

Jones went to the bench, got his ankle taped up, and tested it by running on the sidelines, but head coach Brian Daboll turned to veteran backup Tyrod Taylor to move under center. Jones remained standing on the sidelines with his helmet on in an attempt to get back in the game.

The fourth-year quarterback completed 8-of-13 passes for 71 yards but added an additional 68 on the ground with a pair of touchdowns.

He would be forced to return after Tyrod Taylor took a helmet-to-helmet hit midway through the fourth quarter while scrambling for a first down — though he was mostly used as a decoy with Saquon Barkley taking direct snaps or simply handing the ball off.

