Giants debate offense vs. defense for NFL Draft

Rumors continue to swirl about the Giants upcoming NFL Draft picks, with football insiders scrambling to decipher tidbits of information about the team’s strategy.

The G-Men, who finished 4–13 last season, and found themselves at the bottom of the NFC East standings, have many gaping holes on both sides of the football, and a new regime — including Head Coach Brian Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen — have been quiet about their priorities.

Schoen, who comes to MetLife Stadium from the Buffalo Bills, has many chips to bargain, as the Giants currently hold the the #5 overall selection, along with the #7 overall pick that they secured from the Chicago Bears in a trade last year.

With so many needs in the team’s roster, the front office can go in many unpredictable ways — but many league insiders have predicted that the G-men might pursue Kayvon Thibodeaux, a defensive tackle from Oregon, who performed admirably for the Ducks and figures to be a shoe-in for any NFL defense.

Meanwhile, the Giants have a huge question mark remaining at quarterback, with Daniel Jones heading into a contract year, and a new front office that may want to bring in their own passer.

For more coverage of the Giants and the NFL Draft, head to amNY.com

Jones, who is entering his 4th year in the NFL, needs to prove that he can be the long-term option under center for the team, as Daboll and Schoen will certainly be examining the prospects of tying their future with the franchise to a quarterback they didn’t draft.

Other possible prospects for the team include Tackle Evan Nea, which would add a much-needed body to Jones’ offensive line.

Through just 3 years in the league, Jones has given up 105 sacks, which averages to 35 each season.

If the Duke University product can succeed in the NFL, he will likely need help in the offensive line, and the Giants are in a solid place to find him help.