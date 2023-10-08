Quantcast
Sports

Daniel Jones injury: Giants QB leaves Week 5 vs. Dolphins with neck injury

By Posted on
Daniel Jones injury Giants Dolphins
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is escorted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones left Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins early in the fourth quarter of a 31-16 loss because of a neck injury, the team announced. 

Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who blew past offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu, had a free shot at Jones’ blind side with 12:45 to go in the game. Jones stayed on the turf at Hard Rock Stadium momentarily before being helped to the sideline. He went to the locker room shortly after.

Tyrod Taylor entered to see out the rest of the game, which was already well out of hand with the Dolphins leading up 31-13 at the time.

Following the game, Jones said that they’ll know more about the extent of the injury on Monday but added that he feels fine overall but is dealing with some pain in the area. 

“He got hit pretty good,” Giants head coach Brian Daboll said while not providing more of a concrete update. “He’s getting hit quite a bit.”

Jones once again struggled to produce on Sunday afternoon, completing 14-of-20 passes for 119 yards. He was sacked six times while his offense failed to come up with a touchdown for a second consecutive week. Over the Giants’ last two games, he’s been sacked 16 times, including 10 at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 on a night the New York offensive line yielded a franchise-worst 11 quarterback takedowns.

The fifth-year passer hasn’t recorded a touchdown pass since the Giants’ Week 2 comeback victory over the Arizona Cardinals. He has six interceptions compared to those two scores this season. 

For more on Daniel Jones and the Giants, visit AMNY.com 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

