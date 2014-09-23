Derek Jeter’s final game at Yankee Stadium: Where to watch without a ticket

New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter throws during batting practice before a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Monday, September 22, 2014. Photo Credit: Bloomsbury

Derek Jeter’s final game at Yankee Stadium on Thursday will be a moment forever remembered in baseball history.

That being said, not everyone can shell out a few hundred dollars for an obstructed view bleacher or nosebleed seat… but that doesn’t mean you have to watch No. 2’s last at-bat on Bronx soil alone in your apartment.

All around the city, loyal fans who couldn’t score tickets will be toasting, commiserating, and cheering on the man they’ll always call Captain. Some of these spots are offering Yankee-themed specials, while others are just guaranteed to be full of patrons in pinstripes. Either way, you can’t go wrong.

The Pub at Four Points by Sheraton Manhattan Chelsea

Fans will enjoy 2-for1 beer specials and free Yankee hats while snacking on peanuts and cracker jacks, starting when the pre-game airs at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Where: 160 E. 25th St., Manhattan; 212-627-1888

NYY Steak Manhattan

Soothe your sorrows with sweet memories and comfort food at NYY Steak, where you can order from the Farewell “2” Our Captain prix fixe menu through Sept. 28.

The $89 menu includes three courses plus an All Star cocktail.

Where: 7 W. 51st St., Manhattan; 646-307-7910

200 Fifth

This Park Slope sports bar with 41 beers on tap and 108 big-screen TVs will offer drink specials in honor of the Captain all game long, including $2.75 Coors Lights, $26 craft beer tubes, deals on mixed drinks and more.

Where: 200 5th Ave., Brooklyn; 718-638-2925

Dorrian’s Red Hand

This Upper East Side institution is known to be a favorite hangout spot among the Yankees themselves. They won’t be there to watch the game with you, for obvious reasons, but getting bombed where actual Bronx Bombers have done the same just makes it that much better. Dorrian’s is celebrating Jeter’s final week with $12 Bud Light and Coors Light pitchers and $20 buckets Tuesday through Thursday.

Where: 1616 Second Ave., Manhattan; 212-772-6660

Stan’s Sports Bar

If you’re not afraid of crowds (this bar is right across the street from Yankee Stadium), Stan’s is a local favorite and guaranteed good time surrounded by die-hard fans.

Where: 836 River Ave., Bronx; 718-993-5548

Yankee Tavern

Yankee Tavern’s claim to fame is that Babe Ruth hung out there, so why not celebrate another legend in pinstripes with $6 pints all game long?

Where: 72 E. 161st St., Bronx; 718-292-6130

Foley’s

This “Irish bar with a baseball attitude” is adorned with MLB memorabilia, and offers $18 Yuengling buckets and $5 beers.

Where: 18 W. 33rd St., Manhattan; 212-290-0080