DK Metcalf a no-show at Seahawks mandatory minicamp

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was not present for the start of his team’s mandatory minicamp, throwing further uncertainty upon his future for the NFC West side.

While he continues rehabbing from foot surgery in Los Angeles, Metcalf looks to be staying away due to fruitless contract negotiations that have failed to yield a big-time deal for the star, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

He was present at the team’s voluntary workouts earlier this offseason.

The 24-year-old could face fines for skipping out on mandatory team activities, but he’s just the latest in an offseason of discontent when it comes to star wide receivers.

Notable pass-catchers ranging from Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, and AJ Brown have switched teams due to contract issues. Other stars such as Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin’s futures with their respective teams are very much uncertain, as well.

Metcalf is one of the top outside playmaking receivers in the entire NFL, posting 3,170 yards with 29 touchdowns over his three NFL seasons. While his yardage output dropped from 1,303 to 967 in 2021, he still managed to put up a career-best 12 touchdowns.

Another considerable problem that Metcalf will want sorted out is the direction in which Seattle is moving in.

They parted ways with franchise quarterback and future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson, now with the Denver Broncos. They’ve yet to address the position with Geno Smith and Drew Lock listed as their top two quarterbacks on their depth chart.

Metcalf is due $3.9 million in 2022 before hitting free agency, but a lack of progress in contract talks could see another blockbuster trade hit the NFL wires this offseason.

