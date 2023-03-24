DraftKings Massachusetts promo code: $200 instant bonus bets for weekend games

Following an epic night of Sweet 16 action, new Bay State bettors can unlock a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200″ promotion with our DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer.

Take advantage of our DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer before tip-off to secure an automatic $200 in bonus bets. New users can bet just $5 on the Sweet 16 to score a 40-to-1 payout in bonus bets, win or lose.

The Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament continues on Friday with four more must-see games. The first duo features San Diego State and Alabama, followed by Miami and Houston. Later tonight, Princeton and Creighton go head-to-head while Xavier and Texas square off. While prospective Massachusetts users will undoubtedly have predictions for tonight’s contests, DraftKings lets each new customer score $200 in bonus bets with a meager $5 wager, guaranteed.

Join with our DraftKings Massachusetts promo code links here and lock in the no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200″ promotion for the NCAA Tournament and more.

DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code: Bet $5 on NCAA Tournament to Score $200 in Bonus Bets

On the two-week anniversary of DraftKings’ mobile betting launch in Massachusetts, eligible customers can join today to grab one of the greatest no-brainer offers you’ll ever get from an online sportsbook.

Players in the Bay State must sign up with our links to activate the “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion. After registration, place a first bet worth at least $5 on the Sweet 16 or another eligible betting market. Before you can say “March Madness,” DraftKings will reward you with a $200 payout in bonus bets, the equivalent of hitting 40-to-1 odds with your initial wager. The bonus bets, plus any cash winnings you may receive from your qualifying stake, will give your bankroll the jumpstart it needs for a profitable spring season.

Enabling DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code Offer

Massachusetts’ newest DraftKings customers are the only ones eligible for the no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200” offer. Follow our step-by-step instructions below to tackle the Sweet 16 and remaining NCAA Tournament with a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets:

Click here to trigger our DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer. Users aren’t required to input a specific promo code.

Enter your name, email address, and other essential registration information.

Verify your playing area with a geolocation confirmation.

Deposit cash using one of the site’s approved banking methods.

Place $5+ on college basketball or any eligible betting market.

Receive $200 in bonus bets immediately after placing your qualifying $5 stake. A victorious bet also returns a standard cash profit after settling.

Alabama & Houston Boost

Only two one-seeds — Alabama and Houston — made it through the opening weekend and into the Sweet 16. Between now and tip-off, all Massachusetts bettors can score a 25% profit boost on both favorites winning by five or more points.

Opt into DK’s 25% parlay boost on the homepage. This boost juices the odds of the Crimson Tide and Cougars winning their respective contests by at least five points. With both schools favored by 7.5 points against San Diego State and Miami, the parlay boost provides a solid value for anyone backing both teams to win comfortably.

Click here to activate our DraftKings Massachusetts promo code offer and enjoy the Sweet 16 with a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets.

