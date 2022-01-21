DraftKings NY promo code unlocks 2 huge NFL Divisional Round bonuses

Gearing up for the next round of NFL postseason action, the latest DraftKings NY promo code brings bettors two huge highlight bonuses backed by a handful of other awesome specials. From now through the final whistle of the Bills and Chiefs Sunday night, DratKings Sportsbook will bring New York players and those located in all other legal sports betting states the opportunity to cash in.

Lock in the latest DraftKings NY promo code specials to grab 56-1 odds and bet $5 to win $280 on any NFL team to advance into the championship round next weekend. Bettors will also have access to a first deposit match, free bets, and player prop boosts on all four divisional round games.

Things get started with the Bengals and Titans Saturday, kicking off a string of games that oddsmakers have sized up as close calls. As all eight remaining teams try to take their games up to a championship level, DraftKings will raise its game in New York and other legal betting markets with its strongest football offers to date.

DraftKings NY Promo Code for Best NFL Bonuses

As the playoffs roll on, Super Bowl 56 looms next month. In case you didn’t already know, that game marks the most heavily-bet single U.S. sporting event on the calendar, and it does so by a wide margin. Why does that matter? Because apps like DraftKings NY are doing everything it can to both bring in new players and get them to stick during one of the busiest betting stretches of the year.

And really, that’s why the latest DraftKings NY promo code, which automatically activates with the links on this page, provide such extreme value. After regular season offers featured bet $1, win $100 setups, the app kicked off the post season with a particularly high ceiling 56-1 odds special. Now, players can max out the bonus with a $5 wager that returns a $280 payout by correctly picking the winner of any game.

Beyond this offer, bettors can also use odds boosts on the two Saturday matchups (Bengals-Titans, 49ers-Packers) and Sunday matchups (Rams-Bucs, Bills-Chiefs), while also taking advantage of a 20% deposit match and same-game parlay bonus. More on these offers below.

Activate the DraftKings NY Promo Code

Let’s first understand the DraftKings Sportsbook activation process. No special promo code will be manually entered. Clicking our landing pages and hitting the landing pages will automatically provide access to all of the best NFL Playoffs specials and more. If you’ve read this far, the guess is that you’re looking to sign up and begin betting, so here’s what you need to do.

to begin the registration process. Create a new account. Make a $5 first deposit to get the 56-1 odds offer.

DraftKings NY (and other states) also offers a first deposit match. To get it, opt-in to the special in the promos tab.

Following deposit, now hit the bet $5, win $280 special. You’ll see Jerry Rice featured on the app banner. Opt-in.

Select any of the eight teams in action to win with a $5 bet. Select the boost. Lock in the bet.

Other Specials This Weekend

Each day, the DraftKings NY promo code will provide access to enhanced player prop markets. Bet on boosted game outcomes and player props.

Also, opt-in via the main menu or promos tab to receive up to $150 in free bets just for placing same game parlays on NFL Divisional Round games. This bonus carries a tiered payout structure, so be sure to check app terms for further details on how to grab the most value.

