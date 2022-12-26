DraftKings Ohio promo: countdown to launch is on, claim $200 now

The clock continues to tick down ahead of Ohio’s online sports betting launch, but some elite pre-registration bonuses still exist. In fact, a DraftKings Ohio promo is available today that connects early sign-ups with a generous sum of house money.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK DRAFTKINGS OHIO PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS OHIO $200 + BONUS AT LAUNCH

PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM OFFER

By creating a new DraftKings Sportsbook account now, Ohioans will secure $200 worth of house money for January 1. Those interested can activate this DraftKings Ohio promo instantly by clicking any link on this page.

January promises to be an exciting month for many Ohioans on multiple levels. First of all, the state will launch its online sporting betting platform on New Year’s Day. Secondly, Ohio State could, with a New Year’s Eve win, be competing in the National Championship Game on January 9. Further, the Cleveland Cavaliers are currently third in the Eastern Conference, promising a dramatic stretch run for the team’s fans. Lastly, with this page’s pre-registration promotion, the state’s residents can bet any above action and more on DraftKings’ dime.

Click here to unlock a DraftKings Ohio promo that promises pre-registrants $200 in free wagers for the January 1 launch.

$200 Bonus with DraftKings Ohio Promo

In the final days before Ohio launches its online sports betting platform, the top sportsbooks are angling for sign-ups. In order to gain new clientele ahead of Ohio’s January 1 launch date, some can’t-miss offers have hit the market. One such offer from DraftKings Sportsbook is hooking pre-registrants up with $200 of house money just for creating an account. You can initiate this DraftKings Ohio promo by simply clicking any link on this page.

By pre-registering in this fashion, Ohioans will login on New Year’s Day to find $200 at their disposal. That site credit will show up in the account as eight $25 free wagers. Those eight free bets are valid in any sporting markets using any wager types. This gives the player complete freedom to find the bets that work best for them. Any profits earned with those eight plays is the bettor’s to keep, as well.

DraftKings Ohio Promo: Get It This Week

DraftKings Sportsbook has always been elite in terms of the way it structures its promotions. To summarize what we already know, this page’s promo is risk-free and very lucrative to possess. Moreover, it is impressively easy to obtain through a process we lay out below. It takes just four steps to secure your bonus, in fact, and should be complete in just minutes:

At first, you need to click here and activate the DraftKings Ohio promo.

and activate the DraftKings Ohio promo. Secondly, you will create your new DK Sportsbook account by inputting all required data fields. For example, DraftKings needs your full name, home address, birthdate, etc. to ensure you are eligible to participate.

At this point, you have done all you can for now. Thus, you can just plan out some January wagers while you wait for launch day. Subsequently, login on January 1 and claim your eight $25 free bets (totaling $200).

Lastly, place your eight free wagers any way you would like, claiming all profits as your own.

Cavs Will Look to Use Home Court Advantage in January

Ohio has been bumping with the success the Cleveland Cavaliers are having this season. The Cavs currently hold the third spot in the Eastern Conference and are 15-2 at home. They also own the league’s best defense, holding opponents to just 104.4 points per game. Given that Cleveland is just two spots out of the East lead, this excitement will certainly bleed into January. And, with Ohio’s lax sports betting laws, that means Ohioans can soon bet on their state’s team. As a matter of fact, anyone claiming this page’s DraftKings Ohio promo can bet the Cavs on DK Sportsbook’s dime.

Here are some of the Cleveland’s January home games, where they have proven so difficult to beat:

Sunday, January 1 vs. Chicago (7p ET).

Wednesday, January 4 vs. Phoenix (7p ET).

Monday, January 16 vs. New Orleans (3p ET).

Friday, January 20 vs. Golden State (7:30p ET).

Saturday, January 21 vs. Milwaukee (7:30p ET).

Click here to unlock a DraftKings Ohio promo that promises pre-registrants $200 in free wagers for the January 1 launch.