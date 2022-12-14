DraftKings Ohio promo: pre-launch window shuts soon, get $200 now

In the final three weeks before Ohio’s January 1 online sports betting launch, DraftKings Sportsbook has a pre-registration promotion available. This DraftKings Ohio promo allocates a generous portion of house funds for the registrant’s first login in the New Year.

Any eligible individual in the Buckeye State can collect the DraftKings Ohio promo by clicking any of this page’s links. By creating a first-time DK Sportsbook account like this, the sign-up will find $200 in free bets waiting at launch.

January is a prime sports month, boasting the NFL Playoffs and college football National Championship Game for starters. Additionally, club soccer returns from its World Cup hiatus, joining college basketball, NBA, and NHL regular season action. Some solid picking and good luck could certainly help turn $200 worth of free wagers into an impressive bankroll. This is especially true when you consider there are no restrictions on those complimentary bets.

Click here to claim a DraftKings Ohio promo that promises early sign-ups $200 worth of free bets beginning January 1.

Secure $200 for NYD Launch with DraftKings Ohio Promo

New Year’s Day will prove a big one in Ohio’s history when the state launches its online sports betting platform. In anticipation of that day, some of the biggest state-sanctioned sportsbooks have pushed across impressive pre-registration offers to attract sign-ups. One such promotion comes from DraftKings Sportsbook, which is setting aside $200 worth of house money for anyone joining today.

Ohioans can take advantage of this DraftKings Ohio promo by clicking any link on this page. By creating a first-time DK Sportsbook account in that way, they reserve that $200 bonus for the January 1 launch. Pre-registrants can use that house money beginning with their initial login in the New Year. The funds populate in the player’s account in the form of eight $25 free bets. Those wagers are valid in any sports with any bet types, perfect for January’s loaded sports calendar.

Simple Guide to Procuring DraftKings Ohio Promo

Interested parties can claim this promotion in mere minutes without the usual headache that comes with most free gifts. DraftKings Sportsbook stripped down the typical registration process to its bare bones, making it more appealing for sign-ups. This step-by-step guide will walk you through the expedited process:

Firstly, click here to activate the DraftKings Ohio promo.

to activate the DraftKings Ohio promo. Secondly, create your first-time DK Sportsbook account by inputting all required data fields. For example, DraftKings requires your name, address, date of birth, etc. to verify your eligibility.

At this point, the “hard” work is done and you need only wait until launch day to login. Consequently, you will find your eight $25 free wagers ready and waiting.

Finally, you can place those eight bets in any sports using any wagers types.

A Glimpse into DK Sportsbook’s Daily User Promotions

DraftKings Sportsbook continues to take good care of its patrons long after pre-registration bonuses run their course. As a matter of fact, DraftKings devotes an entire section of its app to member promotions. The Rewards tab offers a wide selection of free offers of similar value to this page’s DraftKings Ohio promo. To clarify, patrons will find risk-free bets, profit boosts, player missions, parlay insurances, deposit matches, and more under that tab.

Pre-registrants from Ohio will have to wait until January 1 to access these extra perks. However, we compiled a glimpse of what they may find when that day arrives. In other words, here are some of the bonuses DK Sportsbook patrons in other states are enjoying today:

Goat Super Boost – Messi to score and Argentina to win, boosted to +300.

World Cup Semifinals Same Game Parlay Boost Pack.

Play Online Casino, Get NBA DFS Free Ticket.

Daily Free-to-Play Pools.

DraftKings Progressive Jackpots and Jingle Jackpots.

