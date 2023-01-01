DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 bonus gets OH sports betting started

The ball has dropped in Times Square, 2023 is here, and the DraftKings Ohio promo code is welcoming the start of legal online sports betting with one of the market’s best overall offers.

New Ohio customers can one now unlock $200 in bonus bets with our DraftKings Ohio promo code. Sign up through this post to receive a $200 registration bonus with the app now officially live.

A new year brings a slew of opportunities on the sports calendar. Eligible Ohioans can bet on a wide array of teams and sports, particularly NFL Week 17 action featuring the Browns and Bengals. Sign up for the fun before Sunday’s hotly-anticipated launch and lock in a $200 bonus on top of DK’s statewide welcome offer.

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: First Day to Score $200 Launch Bonus

Any Ohio sports fan eager to bet on the NFL, NBA, and more should be thrilled about DraftKings’ arrival. DraftKings is one of the most well-known, trusted sportsbooks on the market, with odds for every sport you can imagine and promotions you can’t find anywhere else.

While the build up to action took months this football season, the curtain has come up just in time to tackle the final two weeks of NFL games and the College Football Playoff championship game — among many other cents. Eligible bettors can click any links or banners within this post to create an account and redeem one of the best overall offers from any sportsbook operator.

Activating Our DraftKings Ohio Promo Code

Since this is the first day eligible Ohioans can register for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account, we’ve laid out step-by-step instructions below to help you lock in the bonus. Follow along and secure your $200 in bet bonuses and tackle the NFL Week 17 board — or any other other matchup this January.

Click here to trigger the registration offer through our DraftKings Ohio promo code.

Confirm your playing area via geolocation and finish pre-registration.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app.

Open DraftKings to activate your account.

Receive $200 in free bets. Players may also participate in DraftKings’ launch-day welcome offer for all new customers.

Other Offers to Consider

While new player bonuses are a good way to get in the door and check out an app with low-risk, that’s not all there is too a sportsbook. Given the competitive nature of the Ohio market that has more than a handful of popular apps in player, DraftKings brings a number of several recurring user offers to consider. Whether it’s parlay boosts, same game parlay offers, or other bonus bet specials, the app grades out among the best in terms of giving its users a reason to come back.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.